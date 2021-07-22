The best Melbourne plant nurseries that deliver
Here is the plant lovers' guide to the best places to buy plants across Melbourne
Being surrounded by nature is good for the soul. These Melbourne nurseries can set you up with everything from hardy house plants to native shrubs and top-notch gardening accessories. If you don't have a green thumb, don't worry – the staff at these local garden shops can offer you advice so you don't kill your darling new plant friends. Great news – all of them offer delivery or click and collect during lockdown!
Plant lover's guide to Melbourne
Lygon Street Nursery
You wouldn't think that the small shopfront of this Lygon Street nursery leads into an outdoor oasis home to impressive-looking shrubs, seedlings and edible plants. Lygon Street Nursery's stock of indoor plants are equally gorgeous: get your hands on hanging plants like devil's ivy or Boston ferns. Got plant care questions? Owner Michael Khalil is a professional landscaper who will happily arm you with info on how to care for your indoor and outdoor plants.
Online shopping? Yes, and the online shop includes local delivery (or you can opt to pick up).
Botanicah
Botanicah bills itself as the biggest plant warehouse in Melbourne's south, and with 350 square metres of floors space dedicated to plants and pots, it's easy to agree. The business began when flora-loving friends Harris Mashood and Bowen Walker decided to turn their passion into a business. Botanicah sells a curated range of indoor and outdoor plants, for a range of conditions and gardening abilities, with cacti to monsteras up for grabs.
Online shopping? Botanicah currently have click and collect over the phone, and you can call them to place your order. They will even do a video chat with you so you can see the plants and pots before coming down to the store to purchase them.
The Garden of Eden Nursery
The Garden of Eden is a great way to describe this sprawling nursery in Albert Park. The Dahan family has run the nursery for over two decades and they're experts on all sorts of greenery from landscaping foliage to indoor greenery for lazy homeowners. They're also big on environmental gardening practices so quiz them on the best ways to keep your plants alive sustainably. Take a look at the homewares section for gifts or to complete your new green interior with stylish pots, woven baskets, and other hand-crafted pieces.
Online shopping? Yes! Garden of Eden is now selling products via its new online store.
Fitzroy Nursery
Fitzroy Nursery on Brunswick Street is a haven for plant lovers, stocking everything from terrariums to mature trees that are ready to plant in the ground or in pots. Check out the cacti and succulent section and the indoor plant section with lots air-purifying plants (it's a thing) like ferns, devil's ivy and peace lilies. The outdoor nursery, laid out like a garden, is a great spot to browse for your next plant project, whether you're after vegetable seedlings or blooms for the balcony.
Online shopping? Yes, the online store has plenty to choose from, with a $15 flat delivery fee within 5km ($40 for those between 5km and 10km). You can also order and pay over the phone, then simply pick-up your plants from the shopfront.
The Little Veggie Patch Co Nursery
Whether you live in an inner-city apartment or a squashy suburban sharehouse, you can grow your own food – you just need to know where to start. The Little Veggie Patch Co is all about spreading knowledge of all things planting, composting and pest control. Don't have a garden? No worries, you can buy your own little veggie patch from the nursery and fill it up with some heirloom vegetable seeds in time for the growing season.
Currently open: Little Veggie Patch Co is online-only, so head along to the online shop. DIY packs and crate-only purchases are being encouraged to reduce social contact during this time.
Bunnings Warehouse
That's right, Bunnings isn't just for tradies and home DIY fans. The bigger stores often have really good nurseries that sell vegetable seedlings, fruit trees, outdoor foliage and indoor plants. They'll also have all the hardware you need (think pots and shovels) to plant your new green friends so you can be ready for that springtime bloom. In inner-city Melbourne, your best Bunnings branches for plant shopping include Collingwood, Hawthorn and West Footscray.
Online shopping? Currently, it's click and collect for Bunnings under stage four restrictions, and most live plants can only be bought in-store. Check the website for more information.
CERES Permaculture and Bushfood Nursery
You're probably familiar with CERES's community farm, but you won't regret a visit to the CERES Permaculture and Bushfood Nursery (restrictions permitting, of course). This nursery has everything a good nursery should have, but we're more excited about the vast range of potted fruit trees and bushfoods seedlings. Add some lemon myrtle or some Warrigal greens to your veggie patch – just ask the staff to choose the best bushfoods for your garden. While you're there, stock up on mulch, compost and worms to keep your garden healthy.
Online shopping? Yes, but not during lockdown. Once lockdown ends, you can order delivery from their Ceres Nursery online store.
