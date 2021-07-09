Embark on a sensory journey and craft your own bespoke gin at this gin and perfume masterclass

On July 25, explore the symbiotic relationship between taste and scent with a masterclass collaboration between Bass and Flinders Distillery and Perfume Playground.

Back in the 18th century, apothecaries blended ethanol-steeped food and botanical extracts to create an eaux de cologne that was both a fragrance and a drink. Today, perfumes and alcoholic beverages tend to be produced separately, but there are still similarities between how the two are produced.

Join master scent designer Samantha Copland and head distiller Holly Klintworth on this three-hour event where you’ll take your palate and sense of smell on a journey to discover your own personal gin flavours and aroma preferences.

For $300, you’ll be able to participant in the masterclass and will receive a bottle of fine fragrance, a 500ml bottle of your one-of-a-kind gin, a cheese platter, a Geneviève Gin and Tonic, and a sensory experience involving gin, chocolate, prosecco and fragrance.

Only 30 tickets are available, so book your ticket now to secure a spot.