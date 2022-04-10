Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Grand Prix Street Party

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Middle Park Hotel, Middle Park
  1. A group of people watching the F1 Grand Prix on a TV.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A group of four friends at the Middle Park Hotel's Grand Prix street party.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A bartender pulling Heineken beers from the tap.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

If you’re not hitting the track, hit the streets with the Middle Park Hotel Heineken Grand Prix Street Party next weekend

Whether you are into the race or not, it is undeniable that the Grand Prix brings an electric and exhilarating atmosphere to Melbourne that gets everyone revved up and ready to go. Particularly after the two-year hiatus, there is no better place to release all of your pent up energy and excitement than the Middle Park Hotel Heineken Grand Prix Street Party, happening from noon to 10pm from April 8 to 10. 

The walk-in only street party at the Middle Park Hotel has become synonymous with the great event that graces our shores every April (well, those years sans global pandemics), as it has all the makings of a great day out; free-flowing booze on tap, plentiful snacks, live music and DJs on the main stage.

But don’t forget what you came for - of course, all the F1 racing action will be playing live and loud from the big screens. Enjoy Heineken on tap with a brisket croquette, or some fried halloumi washed down with a White Claw seltzer. Soak up the atmosphere as Armstrong Street is taken over by merry Melbournians and international racing fans, who are all equally happy to be back enjoying all that Melbourne has to offer.

A combination of fast cars, attractive foreign drivers, rivalries on the track, booze, burgers and entertainment is just the right Formula for an adrenaline-pumping day out with your mates. Be sure to get down to the Middle Park Hotel next weekend to get in on the action.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Written by Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
Middle Park Hotel
102 Canterbury Rd
Middle Park
Melbourne
3206
Contact:
www.middleparkhotel.com.au
03 9690 1958
Opening hours:
Daily noon-1am

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.