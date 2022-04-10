Time Out says

Whether you are into the race or not, it is undeniable that the Grand Prix brings an electric and exhilarating atmosphere to Melbourne that gets everyone revved up and ready to go. Particularly after the two-year hiatus, there is no better place to release all of your pent up energy and excitement than the Middle Park Hotel Heineken Grand Prix Street Party, happening from noon to 10pm from April 8 to 10.

The walk-in only street party at the Middle Park Hotel has become synonymous with the great event that graces our shores every April (well, those years sans global pandemics), as it has all the makings of a great day out; free-flowing booze on tap, plentiful snacks, live music and DJs on the main stage.

But don’t forget what you came for - of course, all the F1 racing action will be playing live and loud from the big screens. Enjoy Heineken on tap with a brisket croquette, or some fried halloumi washed down with a White Claw seltzer. Soak up the atmosphere as Armstrong Street is taken over by merry Melbournians and international racing fans, who are all equally happy to be back enjoying all that Melbourne has to offer.

A combination of fast cars, attractive foreign drivers, rivalries on the track, booze, burgers and entertainment is just the right Formula for an adrenaline-pumping day out with your mates. Be sure to get down to the Middle Park Hotel next weekend to get in on the action.

