Great Australasian Beer Spectacular Melbourne

Come one, come all, because the Great Australian Beer Spectacular is hitting Melbourne from May 27 to May 29, and things are about to get truly fantastical. Believe it or not, this is not a travelling circus, but rather a craft beer extravaganza to end all craft beer extravaganzas. This show will go on, and the suds will be poured.

Flavours inspired by jalapeno margarita sours, fairy floss, peanut butter and jelly smores, and barrel-aged rum are just a sprinkling of the over 100 uniquely crafted beers that will be pouring high n’ dry at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton with you getting a hefty 700 taps to choose from.

On top of the multitude of rare and scrumptious beers that will be up grabs, there will also be a snazzy silent disco, a roaming jazz band, circus and sideshow performers, games, and many yummy food stalls for you to incrementally dip into and line your stomach during your beer festivities. Also, it should be noted that there are actually other drinks on offer other than beer (shocking, we know) with wine, gin, whiskey and non-alcoholic beers also making an appearance for all those who like a bit of variety in their lives.

Kicking off on Friday, May 27, this weekend event runs over five, five hour sessions, starting with a Friday session from 11.30am to 4.30pm, and then another from 6 to 11pm. The artisan drinks will keep flowing all the way over into Saturday, May 28, with you getting the option of having an early sesh from 11.30am to 4.30pm, or a late-night beery party from 6.30pm until 11.30pm. Everything will end with a bang on what they've coined 'Silly Hat Sunday', where the final festivities go from 11.30am to 4.30pm. Just remember, silly hats are required.

With individual tickets costing between $35 and $199 depending on how many sessions you go to, and many people tag along (spoiler: it's cheaper if you bring more mates). Also, for the beer ballers out there, you can snag a VIP royalty ticket for $199, which gives you a table-serviced meal, a six-pack (beer, not muscles) and a $50 festival cash card.

All tickets give you access to tastings, the silent disco and a souvenir glass, and you can book in for you and your beer lovin' brethren right here.

Spectacular, spectacular.