Get your hands on some of the last sunflowers of the season

Summer may be over, but there are still a couple of warm-weather weeks left before sunflowers go out of season. To get your hands on a final few stems of golden blooms, hop in the car and drive an hour northwest of Melbourne to Greendale Sunflowers.

With the $5 entry fee, visitors get to come in and explore and take home a sunflower of their choice. If you're keen on making a bouquet, you can get additional flowers for $2 per stem. You can BYO secateurs or hire a pair for $2.

Dogs on leads are welcome, and once you arrive you can stay in the field for as long as you desire. After you've gotten your flowers, explore the farm and climb atop the large hay bales to get the best vantage point or to snap a few photos.

The farm is open until around the end of March when sunflower season sadly comes to an end, and you can visit on Thursdays through Sundays. Parking is plentiful but be warned that there are no toilet facilities in the field aside from public facilities available at a nearby reserve.

Head to the Greendale Sunflower Farm website for more information.