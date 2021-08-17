Combine tech and brain power to see if you can come up with a way to make people happy

What does it take to make people happy? Well, on August 28 and 29 you’ve been invited to employ technology to try and find the answer to this question.

The State Library of Victoria has partnered with Hacker Exchange to create the free ‘Hack for Happiness’ program where current and former students have 48 hours to find a way to enhance happiness for a particular segment of the community.

Decide what path to happiness your method will rely on whether it’s food, music, wellness, gaming, sports, sex or something else entirely. You don’t need any specific knowledge or experience, so bring your enthusiasm along and gear up for a weekend trying to develop the most compelling pitch.

In return, the Hackathon will offer practical knowledge and experience that will make great additions to your CV, a chance to meet and work with other students, advice from business specialists and mentors, and constructive feedback on your pitch.

Registration closes on August 22 at 11.59pm, and you can register here.