Treat your tastebuds to a magical Harry Potter-themed high tea filled with themed drinks, treats, potion-making classes and characters from the novels

If you regrettably didn’t receive an invitation to Hogwarts when you were a child, this October you’ll have an opportunity to live out your wizarding dreams with an enchanting Harry Potter-themed high tea.

Have a frothy glass of butterbeer and munch on themed snacks as you spend time with interactive roaming characters from the novels and enjoy activities like a potion-making class.

To add to the mystery and magic, the location, menu, activities and final surprises will be revealed through clues to ticket holders leading up to the event.

The event will run from October 22-24, and on each day there are two daybreak sessions for all ages as well as an adults-only twilight session with ‘cursed’ cocktails and Polyjuice potions.

You can purchase individual tickets or a family pass which includes two adults and two children.

Dust off your wizarding robes and wands and get your tickets before they sell out.