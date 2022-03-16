Melbourne
Hot Shots Paintball Adventure Park

  • Melbourne
A group of children wielding paintball guns standing in front of a barricade.
Photograph: Hot Shot Paintball
Time Out says

For paintball fanatics, this 20-hectare adventure park in Anakie is a dream come true

With 11 different playing fields to choose from, you can basically have an entirely different paintballing experience every time you come to this Anakie paintball locale. It's the only field in Australia to use Hollywood-style special effects to its offerings, including movie props, backdrops, explosions and sound effects.

If you're after a classic, no-fuss round of paintball, you can definitely do that here. However, the real point of difference of Hot Shots versus other paintball places is its narrative-based gameplay. Pretend you're Lara Croft and hunt down ancient treasures in pyramids, or act like a mediaeval sniper and protect multi-level castles from enemies. Star Wars fans can even choose to either be part of the Rebellion or the Empire in a fight to rule the universe. 

Packages can be tailored to suit the type of group you're coming with, but if you're not too sure where to begin, the safest bet is probably the $50 per person starter pack. With this, your group will receive all of the tactical gear required as well as 200 paintballs. You can also splash out for the Big Shooter Package at $129 per person; this entitles your group to 800 paintballs. 

For more information and to book your session, head to the Hot Shots website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
895 Granite Road
Anakie
Melbourne
3213
Contact:
www.hotshotspaintball.com.au
0425 768 300
Opening hours:
Daily 8.30am-5pm
