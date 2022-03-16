Time Out says

With 11 different playing fields to choose from, you can basically have an entirely different paintballing experience every time you come to this Anakie paintball locale. It's the only field in Australia to use Hollywood-style special effects to its offerings, including movie props, backdrops, explosions and sound effects.

If you're after a classic, no-fuss round of paintball, you can definitely do that here. However, the real point of difference of Hot Shots versus other paintball places is its narrative-based gameplay. Pretend you're Lara Croft and hunt down ancient treasures in pyramids, or act like a mediaeval sniper and protect multi-level castles from enemies. Star Wars fans can even choose to either be part of the Rebellion or the Empire in a fight to rule the universe.

Packages can be tailored to suit the type of group you're coming with, but if you're not too sure where to begin, the safest bet is probably the $50 per person starter pack. With this, your group will receive all of the tactical gear required as well as 200 paintballs. You can also splash out for the Big Shooter Package at $129 per person; this entitles your group to 800 paintballs.

For more information and to book your session, head to the Hot Shots website.