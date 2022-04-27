How to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower this year

This annual shower is caused by debris from Halley's Comet, and at its peak, you can see up to 30 meteors per hour

Although Comet Halley takes around 76 years to orbit the sun just one time, we're treated to a beautiful annual meteor shower made up of its debris. This event is called the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, and this year it'll be taking place between April 19 to May 28 with a peak happening around dawn on May 5-6.

You may be able to catch a few meteors blazing across the sky on the days before and after the peak, but once May 5 and 6 roll around, you can expect to see somewhere between ten and 30 meteors per hour.

If you're planning on going stargazing, head somewhere with little to no light pollution for optimal views. Try to get to your stargazing spot at least half an hour early to give your eyes time to adjust, and be sure to bring some blankets to keep warm.

