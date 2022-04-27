Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Eta Aquariids meteor shower
Photograph: Shutterstock

How to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower this year

This annual shower is caused by debris from Halley's Comet, and at its peak, you can see up to 30 meteors per hour

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Although Comet Halley takes around 76 years to orbit the sun just one time, we're treated to a beautiful annual meteor shower made up of its debris. This event is called the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, and this year it'll be taking place between April 19 to May 28 with a peak happening around dawn on May 5-6. 

You may be able to catch a few meteors blazing across the sky on the days before and after the peak, but once May 5 and 6 roll around, you can expect to see somewhere between ten and 30 meteors per hour. 

If you're planning on going stargazing, head somewhere with little to no light pollution for optimal views. Try to get to your stargazing spot at least half an hour early to give your eyes time to adjust, and be sure to bring some blankets to keep warm. 

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.