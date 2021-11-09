This magical, all-ages sound and light playground has returned to the District Docklands

After a successful first run last year, Imaginaria is returning to the District Docklands from November 12 to once again capture your imagination and give you the ultimate sensory experience.

The family-friendly installation will take you through a number of custom-built structures, each with a unique experience inside. Enter a giant bubble and be hypnotised by stunning cosmic projections by French filmmaker Thomas Vanz, or step into an echo light chamber that responds to your movements.

Move through digital vines or look out onto a three-metre jump that opens up into a cosmic abyss. The final room has visitors lay down on day beds and beanbags as they listen to ambient sounds and take in the swirling lights and an oversized rotating centrepiece on the ceiling.

The experience is the brainchild of Australian creative Nick Ennis, who has collaborated with a team of architects, musicians, light projectionists, fashion designers, audio-visual artists, sculptors, stuntmen and circus stars to bring this otherworldly sensory playground to life.

Since its first opening in November 2020, Imaginaria Melbourne has welcomed more than 50,000 guests and has gone on to open a second show in Brisbane. Imaginaria is currently set to run through the end of January, and tickets start at $30 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.