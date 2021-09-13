As part of a biodiversity study, Melbourne city council is asking locals to try and spot the Superb Fairy-wren

If you live near Princes Park, Royal Park or Melbourne Cemetary, add a little bit of excitement to your daily walk by keeping an eye out for the native Superb Fairy-wren. Melbourne city council has partnered with BirdLife Australia, RMIT University and the University of Melbourne to track these birds and their movements and collect data on their health and habitat.

These tiny birds have a round body and long upright tail, and the adult breeding males are characterised by bright blue and black plumage. Non-breeding adult males and females have greyish brown plumage.

Fun fact: while the males of this species have elaborate courting rituals that include bringing flower petals to their beloved, according to BirdLife Australia, the females are not particularly loyal to their breeding partner and often tend to a nest of eggs that result from affairs.

If you'd like to participate, you can record your observations in the Birdata App between September and November. The data will be used by wildlife experts to safely capture and fit the birds with coloured leg bands that allow them to identify individual birds and track their movements.