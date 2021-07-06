Be a Viking for a day and learn how to throw axes at this South Melbourne venue

Hone your zombie apocalypse survival skills by learning how to safely and properly throw an axe at Lumber Punks Axe Throwing in South Melbourne. Located inside the old Coca-Cola factory, there are 19 lanes available making it the perfect spot for anything from a date to a workplace outing.

Each 1.5-hour group session begins with a safety induction followed by full training by axe coaches. You’ll get a private lane – which is caged to eradicate the risk of wayward axes – where you can practice with small axes until you feel comfortable enough throwing the larger ones. The session ends with a group competition where you’ll get the chance to show off your newfound abilities.

Food isn’t available to purchase, but you can BYO or order delivery to the venue. The venue is dry to limit risk, so if you feel like a pint afterwards there are several pubs nearby including Bells Hotel and the Golden Gate Hotel.

Head to their website to book into one of their five daily sessions and get ready to blow off some steam.