Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Lunaverse

Lunaverse

Things to do, Fairs and festivals Bodriggy Brewery , Abbotsford Friday August 13 2021 - Sunday August 15 2021
Bodriggy Brewing Co beer
1/3
Photograph: Supplied
Bodriggy Brewery
2/3
Photograph: Supplied
Exterior at Bodriggy Brewing
3/3
Photograph: Ben Moynihan
Buy tickets

Time Out says

From August 13 to 15, Bodriggy Brewpub will be filled with dark beer and even darker electronic tunes

Bodriggy Brewpub is introducing Lunaverse, the darker, winter accompaniment to its summertime Electric Kool-Aid sour beer and music festival. From August 13 to 15, the Abbotsford beer hall is transforming into a hub of music and juicy, dark beers from local breweries. 

Starting at 5pm on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday, Bodriggy will offer an exclusive tap list featuring pints from independent producers like Garage Project, Sailor’s Grave, and Mr Banks. 

Grab a frothy and groove along to a line-up filled with some of Melbourne’s most inventive and original DJs and electronic artists including Elle Shimada and Sunnyside

Music will be played in the brewery as well as at Stingrays Upstairs, their newly-opened cocktail saloon. Keep an eye on their website for set times, which will be announced closer to the date. 

Tickets are $22 a pop and can be purchased through Eventbrite

By: Adena Maier

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.bodriggy.beer/
Event phone: (03) 9417 2293
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Bodriggy Brewery
Address: 245 Johnston St
Abbotsford
Melbourne
3067
Price: $22

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers