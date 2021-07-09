From August 13 to 15, Bodriggy Brewpub will be filled with dark beer and even darker electronic tunes

Bodriggy Brewpub is introducing Lunaverse, the darker, winter accompaniment to its summertime Electric Kool-Aid sour beer and music festival. From August 13 to 15, the Abbotsford beer hall is transforming into a hub of music and juicy, dark beers from local breweries.

Starting at 5pm on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday, Bodriggy will offer an exclusive tap list featuring pints from independent producers like Garage Project, Sailor’s Grave, and Mr Banks.

Grab a frothy and groove along to a line-up filled with some of Melbourne’s most inventive and original DJs and electronic artists including Elle Shimada and Sunnyside.

Music will be played in the brewery as well as at Stingrays Upstairs, their newly-opened cocktail saloon. Keep an eye on their website for set times, which will be announced closer to the date.

Tickets are $22 a pop and can be purchased through Eventbrite.