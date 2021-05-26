You won't want to be late for this very important date for a truly mad tea party

It seems like everywhere you turn at the moment, you stumble over something Alice in Wonderland. And there's nowhere that's more true than at Melbourne's fairytale-themed bar, StoryVille.

True to form, StoryVille is hosting a Mad Hatter's Tea Party that promises to be kooky, creative and a whole lot of fun. You'll feel like Alice herself sitting under the giant mushroom, but make sure you avoid the Queen of Hearts, who has a no doubt nefarious secret.

Like Alice, you'll be able to eat your fill, including savoury snacks, cookies and cupcakes. And if you also see a bottle labelled 'Drink Me' and think that sounds like a pretty good idea, you'll be keen to get amongst teapot cocktails and magical shots, along with beer, wine sparkling and cider. No word as yet as to whether any of the sustenance will significantly change your size, but we think it's always best to be prepared.

There will be roving characters, DJs and a roaming photo booth to capture your memories, just in case you get a little hazy after a visit to the smoking caterpillar. There will also be croquet – either with mallets or very patient flamingos.

Tickets are just $99 and include all food, drinks and entertainment for three hours. Now that's a deal even the dormouse would wake up for.