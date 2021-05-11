Celebrate Middle Eastern cuisine at Maha Bar's chef series

Head to Maha Bar from May 18 onwards for a series of four one-off dinners celebrating Middle Eastern cuisine and culture.

Owner Shane Delia (of Maha and Providoor fame) has invited the likes of Ben Williamson (Agnes, Bianca), Paul Farag (Fish Butchery), Adam Wolfers (Gerard’s Bistro) and Tom Sarafian (Little Andorra, Bar Saracen) to take over the kitchen across four consecutive Tuesdays, serving a set menu influenced by their unique culinary styles and background, and personal connections to the region.

Williamson has created a menu inspired by his travels through the Middle East and is set to plate up dishes such as Turkish crumpets, southern calamari, and grilled quail with harissa, while Farag will put on a seven-course dinner on May 25 that will draw upon his Egyptian heritage with dishes like muhammara toast, duck crown fesenjān and basbousa.

On June 1, Wolfers will honour his Jewish heritage through dishes like dry-aged kibbeh nayyeh, short rib shawarma and his take on a Golden Gaytime with carrot molasses. Finally, the series will culminate with Sarafian's feast on June 8 featuring his acclaimed spanner crab and prawn hummus, fish fatteh and cheese maamouls.



Maha Bar’s drinks list will be on offer with an optional beverage pairing available for each menu at $55 per person. Expect Middle Eastern-inspired house cocktails including a Turkish Delight Martini, Raki Sazerac, and Anise Eastside.



Maha Bar is located at 86 Smith St, Collingwood and the events will take place from 5pm onwards. Tickets are priced at $85 per person and available to purchase here.