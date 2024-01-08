Time Out says

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the Marvel movie franchise has taken the world by a storm in recent years. Its extensive roll call of beloved heroes has cultivated a passionate fandom across the globe, and now there's an exciting new way for Aussie Marvel fans to get their super-powered fix, other than the silver screen.

After sold-out tours across the United States, Latin America and Europe, it’s finally Australia’s turn to host Marvel Universe Live. The production was originally planned to arrive on Aussie shores in 2020, but because of that pesky pandemic, it was cancelled and we missed out. The eye-popping, cutting-edge arena spectacular is packed with death-defying stunts, high-octane special effects, immersive video projections and more Marvel characters – in the flesh – than you can sling a web at.

Without a single pixel of CGI, your favourite Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Thor, Spider Man, Doctor Strange and Black Widow, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy, all rub shoulders on stage in one epic show. And because every hero needs a villain (or several), you can expect action-packed battles as the heroes unite to fight against the evil Nebula, Loki and Green Goblin.

The show is aimed at Marvel lovers of all ages and promises to be every bit as thrilling as its cinematic counterparts, supercharging the Rod Laver Arena stage in Melbourne from April 12 to April 15. The production is also touring to Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $33.90 or $27.50 for a concession. Find out more about Marvel Universe Live at the website.

