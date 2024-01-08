Melbourne
Timeout

Marvel Universe Live

  1. Thor, Captain America, Black Widow
    Photograph: Jeff Kavanaugh
  2. Two characters fighting on stage.
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy characters on stage.
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. Spider Man.
    Photograph: Jeff Kavanaugh
Time Out says

See iconic Marvel characters battle it out IRL in this action-packed arena spectacular

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the Marvel movie franchise has taken the world by a storm in recent years. Its extensive roll call of beloved heroes has cultivated a passionate fandom across the globe, and now there's an exciting new way for Aussie Marvel fans to get their super-powered fix, other than the silver screen. 

After sold-out tours across the United States, Latin America and Europe, it’s finally Australia’s turn to host Marvel Universe Live. The production was originally planned to arrive on Aussie shores in 2020, but because of that pesky pandemic, it was cancelled and we missed out. The eye-popping, cutting-edge arena spectacular is packed with death-defying stunts, high-octane special effects, immersive video projections and more Marvel characters – in the flesh – than you can sling a web at.

Without a single pixel of CGI, your favourite Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Thor, Spider Man, Doctor Strange and Black Widow, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy, all rub shoulders on stage in one epic show. And because every hero needs a villain (or several), you can expect action-packed battles as the heroes unite to fight against the evil Nebula, Loki and Green Goblin. 

The show is aimed at Marvel lovers of all ages and promises to be every bit as thrilling as its cinematic counterparts, supercharging the Rod Laver Arena stage in Melbourne from April 12 to April 15. The production is also touring to Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide. Tickets are on sale now,  starting at $33.90 or $27.50 for a concession. Find out more about Marvel Universe Live at the website

Looking for more things to do in Melbourne? Check out our guide here

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous

Details

Event website:
www.marveluniverselive.com/en-au
Address:
Price:
$27.50-$146.35
