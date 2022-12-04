Time Out says

Combine your love of bubbles, scones and finger sandwiches on this all-day tour of the Yarra Valley

What’s better than a decadent feast of sweet and savoury goodies at one of Mary Eats Cake’s heavenly tea rooms? Hitting the road with the certified scone specialists for a day of eating and drinking in the Yarra Valley.

That’s right, in news that is sure to delight all high tea aficionados, Mary Eats Cake is hosting two special tours that will highlight the very best of the famous region’s food and wine offerings. Taking place on November 6 and December 4, the all-day excursions will include a fabulous brunch-style high tea at Mary Eats Cake’s Montrose venue (complete with bottomless scones, free-flowing Mimosas and fancy teas), guided wine tastings at three boutique vineyards and a locally sourced cheese platter.

With knowledgeable guides on hand to answer all your burning wine-related questions, plus a comfy coach to transport you in style, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable (and delicious!) experience.

The total cost of the day is $185 per person, and there will be two pick-up locations: Arts Centre Melbourne and Lilydale Station. For more information and to confirm your booking, head to the website.

