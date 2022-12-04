Melbourne
Mary Eats Cake Bottomless Brunch Winery Tour

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Yarra Valley, Healesville
An overhead shot of four people cheersing with Champagne above a table laden with high tea goodies.
Photograph: Supplied/Mary Eats Cake
Time Out says

Combine your love of bubbles, scones and finger sandwiches on this all-day tour of the Yarra Valley

What’s better than a decadent feast of sweet and savoury goodies at one of Mary Eats Cake’s heavenly tea rooms? Hitting the road with the certified scone specialists for a day of eating and drinking in the Yarra Valley.

That’s right, in news that is sure to delight all high tea aficionados, Mary Eats Cake is hosting two special tours that will highlight the very best of the famous region’s food and wine offerings. Taking place on November 6 and December 4, the all-day excursions will include a fabulous brunch-style high tea at Mary Eats Cake’s Montrose venue (complete with bottomless scones, free-flowing Mimosas and fancy teas), guided wine tastings at three boutique vineyards and a locally sourced cheese platter.

With knowledgeable guides on hand to answer all your burning wine-related questions, plus a comfy coach to transport you in style, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable (and delicious!) experience. 

The total cost of the day is $185 per person, and there will be two pick-up locations: Arts Centre Melbourne and Lilydale Station. For more information and to confirm your booking, head to the website.

Got a craving for scones with jam and cream? Check out the best high teas in Melbourne.

Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.maryeatscake.com.au/bottomless-brunch-winery-tour
Address:
Around Yarra Valley
Healesville
Healesville
3777
Price:
$185
Opening hours:
9am-5pm

