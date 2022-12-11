Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Love Actually in Concert
Love it or hate it, Christmastime is upon us. And just as you can be sure that Michael Bublé is slowly defrosting and getting ready to croon the festive season away, and Mariah Carey is counting the fat stacks that pile up on cue as ‘All I Want for Christmas’ goes back on high rotation – you know that the battered DVD of one particular British rom-com at your mum’s house will also be back on steady rotation, actually. For die-hard fans of Love Actually this festive hit will never get old, but if you’re after a way to make the movie feel new all over again, you’ll want to grab a ticket for this special live viewing experience. Following sell-out tours across the UK and in Australia the last few years, Love Actually in Concert is coming back to Melbourne just in time for Old Saint Nick’s next whip around. Pack the tissues, as this experience features a full live orchestra performing the hit soundtrack as the film is projected onto a screen. Love (and Christmas) will be all around you, and so the feeling grows. Get ready to question how many lobsters were present at the birth of Jesus Christ, get mad at Alan Rickman and that office tart all over again (Emma Thompson’s cry to Joni Mitchell will really slap with an orchestral backup, to be fair), and question if in 2022 we would still be calling PM Hugh Grant’s love interest slash employee ‘fat’ – with live music! Melburnians can get in on the holly jolly action on Saturday, December 17 at the Plenary at the Melbourne Conventio