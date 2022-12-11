Melbourne
Timeout

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

The exterior of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Photograph: Shutterstock
Time Out says

This multi-million dollar architectural delight hosts over one thousand events each year

Built on the banks of the Yarra River in South Wharf, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is an innovative precinct for the city’s premier events.

Opening in 1996, the centre has since undergone multi-million dollar developments to become the innovative 70,000-square-metre space that it is today. With a strong focus on sustainability, MCEC was the first convention centre in the world to be awarded a six-star Green Star environmental rating.

The centre hosts more than 1,000 events each year, ranging from corporate meetings and large-scale exhibitions to spectacular concerts, charity galas and international speakers. It’s even home to Australia’s first digital immersive art gallery, the Lume.

On-site bars and cafes, a range of accessibility features and secure underground parking are available. Plus, the centre has private internal walkways connecting visitors to the Pan Pacific Melbourne and Novotel hotels, which makes it a great place to stay following an event or to explore all that Melbourne has to offer – including the nearby Crown precinct and DFO South Wharf.

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci

Details

Address:
1 Convention Centre Pl
South Wharf
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.mcec.com.au
03 9235 8000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street; Southern Cross

What’s on

Love Actually in Concert

Love it or hate it, Christmastime is upon us. And just as you can be sure that Michael Bublé is slowly defrosting and getting ready to croon the festive season away, and Mariah Carey is counting the fat stacks that pile up on cue as ‘All I Want for Christmas’ goes back on high rotation – you know that the battered DVD of one particular British rom-com at your mum’s house will also be back on steady rotation, actually.  For die-hard fans of Love Actually this festive hit will never get old, but if you’re after a way to make the movie feel new all over again, you’ll want to grab a ticket for this special live viewing experience. Following sell-out tours across the UK and in Australia the last few years, Love Actually in Concert is coming back to Melbourne just in time for Old Saint Nick’s next whip around. Pack the tissues, as this experience features a full live orchestra performing the hit soundtrack as the film is projected onto a screen. Love (and Christmas) will be all around you, and so the feeling grows.  Get ready to question how many lobsters were present at the birth of Jesus Christ, get mad at Alan Rickman and that office tart all over again (Emma Thompson’s cry to Joni Mitchell will really slap with an orchestral backup, to be fair), and question if in 2022 we would still be calling PM Hugh Grant’s love interest slash employee ‘fat’ – with live music!  Melburnians can get in on the holly jolly action on Saturday, December 17 at the Plenary at the Melbourne Conventio

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

  • Classical and opera

Back in 1976 when a science fantasy film called Star Wars was nearing completion, no one had very high expectations for it. Tellingly, it was only Steven Spielberg, invited to a rough cut of George Lucas's passion project, who knew for sure he had witnessed something special. "It's gonna be a huge hit," he said.  He wasn't wrong. The film that would come to be known as Star Wars – Episode 4: A New Hope was a unique confluence of outstanding talent: a good script (cribbed from archetypal myths and Westerns), excellent casting (a mix of fresh new faces and veterans of epic and horror cinema), innovative special effects (from a company created especially for the film), stunning costumery and production design (it's still selling toys and merch 45 year later) and, of course, terrific music. Crashing down moments after the famous epigraph, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...", John Williams' catchy, rousing and instantly iconic Star Wars score grabs from the movie's first minute. Live orchestral screenings could have been invented for Star Wars. So it's little surprise to find ourselves back at the starting point of the Skywalker saga for a Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performance accompanying a screening of the film.  Nicholas Buc will conduct the Oscar-winning score at the Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tickets will start at $69 and they are bound to disappear faster than the Millennium Falcon can do the Kessel Run (that's just over 12 parsecs). I

Fantabulosa

Update: this show has been moved from March 2022 to March 2023 due to the ongoing impacts of the Covid pandemic. If you are ready for the brightest, most colourful and most fabulous music event of the year, you are ready for Fantabulosa. None other than Boy George is headlining the event, which is in recognition of the contribution the LGBTQIA+ community have made to popular culture. Boy George has curated the event, which will feature reinterpretations of and tributes to some of the world's most enduring songs, including Billie Holiday’s ‘The Man I Love’, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ and the Beatles' ‘Here Comes The Sun’.  Boy George will perform, along with special guests like Courtney Act, Mo’Ju and Odette. They will be accompanied by a live band, with musical direction by Andrew Worboys and show direction by Cameron Mitchell. Fantabulosa will be a feast for the eyes as well as the ears, with an impressive theatrical display accompanying the music.  The show isn't just fun, it's charitable. For every ticket sold, $1 will be given to the Mardi Gras Foundation, one of the oldest continuously operating LGBTQIA+ organisations in Australia. Boy George says of the event: “We all know that the power and the creative influence of the LGBTQIA+ community across music, fashion, film, art and design is unmatched in its breadth and depth.  After decades of struggle for acceptance, we stand proud and united as we continue to colour and shape music, dance, art, film, design and fashion around

Frozen in Concert

  • Classical and opera

You know the words, of course. You’ve hummed along with the tune. You probably have even heard “Let it go, let it go” sung at the very top of a staunch six-year-old’s lungs. And perhaps you’ve sung along, too. So, it’s safe to say Disney’s Oscar-winning cultural juggernaut of a film Frozen and its catchy songbook have well and truly entered the zeitgeist. But did you know Frozen will be having its 10th anniversary next year? (Don’t worry, we also feel old). The film debuted in 2013, quickly winning hearts around the world – big and small – with its feminist tale of empowerment and sisterhood jam-packed with bangers such as ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’, ‘Fixer Upper’ and ‘For the First Time in Forever’. Now, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Frozen and 100 years of Disney in 2023, Frozen in Concert will be having its Australian premiere on Saturday, June 17 2023, with both 1pm and 7pm performances, at the Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Frozen will play on the big screen while the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jessica Gethin, performs the incredible score by Christophe Beck and the songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including the Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning hit ‘Let It Go’. Watch as fearless Anna, rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven head off to find her misunderstood magical sister Elsa, who has trapped the kingdom of Arenelle in eternal winter. Not forgetting that hilarious snowman calle

    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved.

