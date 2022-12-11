Time Out says

Built on the banks of the Yarra River in South Wharf, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is an innovative precinct for the city’s premier events.

Opening in 1996, the centre has since undergone multi-million dollar developments to become the innovative 70,000-square-metre space that it is today. With a strong focus on sustainability, MCEC was the first convention centre in the world to be awarded a six-star Green Star environmental rating.

The centre hosts more than 1,000 events each year, ranging from corporate meetings and large-scale exhibitions to spectacular concerts, charity galas and international speakers. It’s even home to Australia’s first digital immersive art gallery, the Lume.

On-site bars and cafes, a range of accessibility features and secure underground parking are available. Plus, the centre has private internal walkways connecting visitors to the Pan Pacific Melbourne and Novotel hotels, which makes it a great place to stay following an event or to explore all that Melbourne has to offer – including the nearby Crown precinct and DFO South Wharf.