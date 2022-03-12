Melbourne
Melbourne Fashion Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Federation Square, Melbourne
  • Recommended
  1. Melbourne Fashion Festival
  2. Melbourne Fashion Festival
Melbourne's biggest fashion festival showcases the best of Australia's fashion industry

If you love all things Australian fashion and design, get ready for Melbourne Fashion Festival to take over the city this March. The ten-day program will run from March 3 to 12 and will feature free and ticketed events including runway shows, workshops and shopping events. 

The festival will mainly be based in Fed Square and the space will undergo a transformation into a dedicated fashion district – expect glamorous experiences and heaps of fashion pop-ups. Events will also be taking place at other venues around Melbourne, including the Queen Victoria Market and Collingwood Yards

To kick things off, David Jones will present a Gala Runway on March 3 to show the brand's latest collection. Other program highlights include the Independent Runway (Mar 10), which showcases the work of independent brands, the Thread Count exhibition (Mar 3-12), which showcases the stories of First Nations fibre artisans, and a clothing swap (Mar 6) where you can find preloved pieces and give yours to others.

This year, the festival is also launching its inaugural First Nations fashion industry pathways program, titled 'Mob in Fashion'. Developed in partnership with Indigenous model Nathan McGuire, the program will support First Nations talent with learning and training opportunities in the fashion industry. 

Visit the Melbourne Fashion Festival website for more program details.  

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Federation Square
Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
03 9655 1900
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street

Dates and times

