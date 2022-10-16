Time Out says

Spring is almost here, and with it comes a new season of spring fashion. So where better to spend a few nights being sartorially inspired than Melbourne Fashion Week?

This year, M/FW will pop up in even more gorgeous locations for a set of off-site runways, including an exclusive dinner runway at the bustling Dairy Hall at Queen Victoria Market, the State Library Victoria, and a sprawling urban garden at Wesley Place. The program for 2022 includes more than 100 free and ticketed fashion events, including ten premium runways, as well as exhibitions, workshops, talks, shopping events and performances.

And speaking of performances, this year's official ambassador, award-winning Indigenous Australian singer, songwriter and musician, Thelma Plum, will perform under the spectacular Collins Dome, as part of the M/FW Closing Runway.

Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out (VAEFNO) returns again this year, with the shopping festival running from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. Head into the city for access to free in-store experiences, exclusive discounts, roving entertainment, and giveaways.

Tickets for Melbourne Fashion Week are on sale at 12pm on Thursday, September 8. For the full program and to purchase tickets, head to the official website. But get in quick – those premium runways tend to sell out in a flash.

