Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show

  • Things to do, Expos and conventions
  • Royal Exhibition Building & Carlton Gardens, Carlton
Time Out says

The biggest horticultural event in the Southern Hemisphere returns for 2022

In London it's Chelsea and in Canberra it's Floriade. In Melbourne, the event that sets plant-lovers' hearts a-flutter is the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.

Not just for Melburnians gifted in the landscaping and gardening department, the Flower and Garden Show is a lush interactive experience for all.

Over five days in March, floral and gardening experts come together to showcase their knowledge on the main stage, while 150 retailers will share advice on the best tools, plants and designs for the garden. Walk through the immersive Show Garden installations at Carlton Gardens and marvel at the pop-up mini gardens by people with greener thumbs than yours. Follow the scent of fresh flowers into the Royal Exhibition Building as Melbourne’s best florists and floral designers showcase their brightest blooms across two levels.

This year Gardens by Twilight will return on Friday April 1 to give city dwellers the opportunity to visit the show after dark and experience a twinkling paradise, fine wines and gourmet bites in the heart of the city.

Whether you’re looking to redo your entire garden or just spruce up your indoor spaces with some greenery, the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show is the place to be. See the full program of events and get your tickets here.

Lacey-Jade Christie

Details

Address:
Royal Exhibition Building & Carlton Gardens
9 Nicholson St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
www.museumvictoria.com.au/reb
9658 9658
Price:
$5-$30

