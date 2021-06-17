Kids' shows, comedy shows, after dark adult magic shows... the Melbourne Magic Festival is back with something for everyone

Magicians from all over Australia and the world descend on Melbourne for a festival devoted to the craft of illusion this winter. The 2021 Melbourne Magic Festival will feature 35 different shows from June 28 to July 10, with something for kids right up to hardcore fans of the magical craft.

Highlights of the 2021 Melbourne Magic Festival include The Davenport Séance (where Lawrence Leung and the skeptical Professor Richard Wiseman will conduct and supernatural experiment), The Quizzical Mr Jeff (an award-winning family show that blends circus with magic), Nick Nickolas (Adelaide Fringe's best magic act winner) and of course, the Melbourne Magic Festival Stage Gala Show (where you can see some of the best of the fest in one packed evening of mystery and wonder).

The list of performers is as long as one of those colourful scarves magicians pull out of people's ears, so check the website and prepare to be amazed.