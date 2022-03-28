A guide to Melbourne's best winter festivals and events

Hibernation? No way! In winter, the city heats up with major festivals and events, making it your go-to destination for an adventure filled with art, food and events

There's something about Melbourne in winter. The moody afternoon light filtering through laneways; the warm glow of cosy wine bars; and of course, the plethora of events and festivals that keep the city buzzing.

This year, there's heaps to do including catching thrilling shows on the ice, feasting on wintery food and drink and exploring regional festivals.