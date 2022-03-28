Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fireside Yarra Valley 2021
Photograph: Wine Yarra Valley

A guide to Melbourne's best winter festivals and events

Hibernation? No way! In winter, the city heats up with major festivals and events, making it your go-to destination for an adventure filled with art, food and events

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

There's something about Melbourne in winter. The moody afternoon light filtering through laneways; the warm glow of cosy wine bars; and of course, the plethora of events and festivals that keep the city buzzing. 

This year, there's heaps to do including catching thrilling shows on the ice, feasting on wintery food and drink and exploring regional festivals. 

Hungry? Grab a bite at these Melbourne pubs with fireplaces.

Woodend Winter Arts Festival
Photograph: Robert Catto

Woodend Winter Arts Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Making plans for the Queen's Birthday long weekend? Head up to the charming village of Woodend, located just an hour's drive from the CBD, for its annual Winter Arts Festival from June 10 to 13. This year, the festivities will kick off with a night filled with vibrant fireworks, Japanese drummers, a cappella vocal performances and food vans selling tasty treats. 

Read more
The Queen Victoria Night Market
Photograph: Supplied

The Queen Victoria Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Melbourne

It's always sad when the Queen Victoria Summer Night Market comes to an end, but the silver lining is that it means the Winter Night Market is on the horizon. This year, it'll kick off on June 1 and run every Wednesday until August 31, so rug up and warm yourself up from the inside out with cosy eats and hot beverages. More than 35 of Melbourne's best street food traders, including returning favourites and Market first-timers, will be serving up delicious winter menus.

Read more
Advertising
Firelight Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Firelight Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Docklands

Melbourne, it's cold. But we're not the type of city to give up on going out just because the weather is less than ideal (for one, we'd never be able to go out). To encourage you to leave your cosy nest at home, the city is bringing back its magical Firelight Festival from June 1 to 3. If you couldn't guess from the name, this three-day festival at the District Docklands will be chock-full of all sorts of firey and brightly lit entertainment.

Read more
Buy ticket
Truffle Melbourne Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Truffle Melbourne Festival

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Melbourne

Now in its ninth year, the largest truffle festival outside of Europe is set to return to Queen Victoria Market this winter. This year, the two-day festival will take place on the weekend of July 18 and 19 and will feature live cooking demonstrations, a truffle hunting event and, of course, a plethora of drinks and dishes spiked with the beloved fungi. 

Read more
Advertising
White Night
Photograph: Supplied

White Night

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Since 2013, White Night has been lighting up the streets of Melbourne for a 12-hour art party, featuring spectacular projections of art, mind-bending installations and unexpected immersive experiences. It went into hibernation for the last few years, but it's returning this year to light up three regional cities: Geelong, Bendigo and, for the first time, Shepparton.

Read more
Buy ticket
Igloo Gardens
Photograph: Supplied

Igloo Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Footscray

Keen on eating and drinking outside this winter, but less keen on the bone-chilling cold? Thanks to four venues across Melbourne, you can book in for your own private winter wonderland in the form of cosy winter igloo gardens. Enter your igloo, settle into the cosy chairs draped with blankets and furry pillows and prepare to warm yourself up from the inside with delicious food and beverage packages. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
East Gippsland Winter Festival
Photograph: East Gippsland Winter Festival

East Gippsland Winter Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

If you're keen to head on a cool-climate caper but aren't sure where to begin, you're in luck: after the huge success of its inaugural festival last year, the East Gippsland Winter Festival is making a triumphant return. Rug up and hit the road for a 24-day festival packed with lavish winter feasts, fantastical art installations, live music, lantern parades and more.

Read more
Buy ticket
Fireside Yarra Valley
Photograph: Wine Yarra Valley

Fireside Yarra Valley

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Healesville

After a few false starts in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, Fireside Yarra Valley has finally announced official dates for its fourth season. From July 9 to 24, ring in winter with a jam-packed roster of events, including fireside brunches, wine masterclasses, winemaker dinners and so much more. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Disney on Ice
Photograph: Jeff Kavanaugh

Disney on Ice

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Melbourne

If you've been needing a bit of magic in your life, then we've got good news for you: after a three-year hiatus, Disney on Ice has finally announced its latest show, Into the Magic. See your favourite characters from films like Moana, Frozen, Coco and more come to life and skillfully navigate the rink with a flurry of special effects like fake snow and pyrotechnics. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Chicken Nugget Festival
Fernando Andrade

Chicken Nugget Festival

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Northcote

Chicken nuggets (or “nug” as the kids call them) might not be haute cuisine, but golly gosh are they wholesome and comforting, especially on cold winter nights. And those crispy bites are very much deserving of their own festival – which is why northside food truck park Welcome to Thornbury is hosting a Chicken Nugget Festival this June.

Read more
Bravehearts 777 Marathon
Photograph: Bravehearts

Bravehearts 777 Marathon

  • Sport and fitness
  • Running
  • South Melbourne

This year, the marathon will take place in seven cities from June 27 to July 3, and Melburnians will get their shot to participate at Albert Park Lake on June 29. When you register, you can choose between the seven-, 14-, 21- and 42-kilometre distances and pay the corresponding entry fee. Sure, it'll be cold when you start – but after the first few minutes, you'll be breaking a sweat. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Winter

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.