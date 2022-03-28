A guide to Melbourne's best winter festivals and events

Making plans for the Queen's Birthday long weekend? Head up to the charming village of Woodend, located just an hour's drive from the CBD, for its annual Winter Arts Festival from June 10 to 13. This year, the festivities will kick off with a night filled with vibrant fireworks, Japanese drummers, a cappella vocal performances and food vans selling tasty treats.
There's something about Melbourne in winter. The moody afternoon light filtering through laneways; the warm glow of cosy wine bars; and of course, the plethora of events and festivals that keep the city buzzing.
This year, there's heaps to do including catching thrilling shows on the ice, feasting on wintery food and drink and exploring regional festivals.