The 2021 Melbourne Writers Festival program resists the tidy ending and embraces the chaos of the last year

The 35th annual Melbourne Writers Festival, which will run from September 3-12 and consist of a hybrid program of live and digital events, is issuing a challenge to the finest minds in our country: tell us how it ends.

During the hardships and uncertainties of the last year, we’ve all probably buried our noses in our favourite books, podcasts, movies and TV shows for a distraction and the satisfaction of a neat, tidy ending. It’s hard not to look for that tidy ending in real life, but Artistic Director Michaela McGuire embraces the uncertainty and says this year’s program “stubbornly resists the neat ending [and] defies the deep desire to impose a narrative structure on chaos.”

The highlights of this year’s live program are a powerful keynote address from 2012 Australian of the Year Grace Tame; reflections by novelist Helen Garner on the role of doubt in her life and work; a conversation around First Nations history with author Bruce Pascoe, historian Tom Griffiths, and broadcaster Sally Warhaft; and a discussion with physician Norman Swan about his Coronacast podcast.

For the first time, the festival will also include programming that challenges our nation’s colonial myths from two of the country’s most powerful First Nations voices: Bridget Caldwell-Bright and Marcia Langton.

The digital program will be available here and will bring together some of the world’s most prominent and essential literary voices, from Pulitzer Prize winners to exciting debut authors. Highlights of the digital program include conversations with authors Jhumpa Lahiri, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Natasha Brown.

You can purchase individual tickets to each event through the website or if you’re interested in going to multiple events, save a chunk of change by purchasing a festival pass.