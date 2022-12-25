Time Out says

Get into the Christmas spirit and meet Santa, Mrs Claus and the crew at this immersive winter wonderland

We may not get to experience a real white Christmas here in Melbourne, but fret not: we just got word that Santa and his crew are headed to Melbourne, and they're bringing a snowy wonderland with them. Designed by the creators of the award-winning Sesame Street Circus Spectacular and Jurassic Creatures, this immersive walk-through Christmas experience is taking over Burnley Oval from November 25 to December 24.

Bring your kiddos along to see a replica of Santa's workshop, where the man in red and his team of trusted elves make billions of toys each year. The North Pole post office will also be open for letter posting, with express delivery guaranteed – and Mrs Claus will be on hand to help little authors figure out what they're wishing for this year.

It's just not Christmas without gingerbread, so don't forget to duck over to Mrs Claus's bakery and candy land for a freshly baked slice. When your belly is full, it's time to check out the barnyard corner where you'll meet the one and only Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer, along with his other furry, world-flying mates.

On top of meeting and getting photos with your favourite Christmas characters, punters can also skate across a roller-skating rink, play carnival games, explore ice world and snow land and more. Oh, and don't forget to keep an eye out for the Grinch – the cynical grump will be lurking about, trying to find opportunities to ruin Christmas.

Tickets start at $28.50 for single tickets, $75 for VIP tickets and $100 for family tickets. VIP tickets include front-of-line entry to See Santa, a Christmas gift bag and food tokens. Keep an eye on the Facebook page for further updates.

