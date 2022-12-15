Time Out says

Expect over 200 events celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities and cultures, and the new A Safe(R) Space program exploring what makes a safe space for people from all

Midsumma Festival, one of Melbourne’s most cherished celebrations of LGBTQIA+ communities, is coming back in 2023, bringing an explosive program of over 200 events exploring queer culture and amplifying marginalised voices using visual arts, theatre, film, cabaret and more.

From 21 January to 12 February, all sorts of Festival Hubs across Melbourne will come alive with performances and events for all interests and ages. The Victorian Pride Centre is a new venue addition for 2023, as is the launch of A Safe(R) Space, an artistic journey into the intersectionality of queer communities featuring 21 works from artists exploring the changing meaning of safe spaces. Standouts include Big Thick Energy from performance artist and body positivity icon Demon Derriere, and Polite Mammals, a new kids show delving into the life of deaf, queer and chronically ill artist Asphyxia through singing and dancing puppets.

Opening the festival on January 22 is the Midsumma Carnival, where Alexandra Gardens will play host to all sorts of performances, a dog show, food stalls, pop-up bars and more. Closing the festival, the signature Midsumma Pride March happening on 12 Febraury will see over 7000 marchers and 45,000 onlookers take to the streets of St Kilda to show their support for LGBTIQA+ communities.



You can explore the full Midsumma program by visiting the website.