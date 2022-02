Whether you are LGBTQIA or an ally, these are the best places to dance and let your hair down

Looking for somewhere to dance the night away with your LGBTQIA community? We danced till dawn at clubs all over the city (it's a rough life, we know) to find out the best places to put on your boogie shoes.

Some of Melbourne's best queer parties move around, and some have fixed nights at one venue. Here are our favourite parties.

For every other night of the week, here are our favourite gay bars in Melbourne.