Time Out says

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Moonhouse is here with the collab of the year, partnering with experiential theatrical team Nonchalant for a four-course dinner and awe-inspiring art performance.

Taking place on Wednesday, September 21 in Moonhouse's heritage-listed space in Balaclava, the one-night dinner event will feature a wide array of artistic endeavours. The program includes visual art projections by digital alchemist Jem Bray, music by DJs Hans DC and Sasha Fern, curated live sets from vocalist Amber Ferraro, burlesque artists Gina Stirling and Evana De Lune, Dancer Bianca Dimattina and professional cellist Wilma.

“Nonchalant events are the home for the open-minded, an escape from every day – where reality meets fantasy. It’s for those who seek a reimagined, enriched, and all-encompassing experience,” says Nonchalant events curation director, Tam Nguyen.

You’ll be given a Baxter Vodka cocktail on arrival, followed by a four-course dinner on the theme of temptation: tease, seduce, indulge and devour. ‘Tease’ will offer the first foray into the night, with a Sichuan-spiced steak tartare, pan-fried water chestnut dumpling and tofu two ways, followed by wok-tossed rice noodles as ‘seduce’. ‘Indulge’ includes a lemon pepper crispy skin half chicken with steamed gai lan and rice, rounded off with a coconut and soy pudding for ‘devour’.

The Moonhouse x Nonchalant dining experience will take place on Wednesday, 21 September from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets are $150 per person, and bookings are essential.