Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Moonhouse x Nonchalant dining experience

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Moonhouse, Balaclava
The exterior of Moonhouse, a contemporary Chinese restaurant in Melbourne.
Photograph: Parker Blain
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Delight your eyes and tastebuds with a four-course meal and visual art projections

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Moonhouse is here with the collab of the year, partnering with experiential theatrical team Nonchalant for a four-course dinner and awe-inspiring art performance.

Taking place on Wednesday, September 21 in Moonhouse's heritage-listed space in Balaclava, the one-night dinner event will feature a wide array of artistic endeavours. The program includes visual art projections by digital alchemist Jem Bray, music by DJs Hans DC and Sasha Fern, curated live sets from vocalist Amber Ferraro, burlesque artists Gina Stirling and Evana De Lune, Dancer Bianca Dimattina and professional cellist Wilma.

“Nonchalant events are the home for the open-minded, an escape from every day – where reality meets fantasy. It’s for those who seek a reimagined, enriched, and all-encompassing experience,” says Nonchalant events curation director, Tam Nguyen. 

You’ll be given a Baxter Vodka cocktail on arrival, followed by a four-course dinner on the theme of temptation: tease, seduce, indulge and devour. ‘Tease’ will offer the first foray into the night, with a Sichuan-spiced steak tartare, pan-fried water chestnut dumpling and tofu two ways, followed by wok-tossed rice noodles as ‘seduce’. ‘Indulge’ includes a lemon pepper crispy skin half chicken with steamed gai lan and rice, rounded off with a coconut and soy pudding for ‘devour’.

The Moonhouse x Nonchalant dining experience will take place on Wednesday, 21 September from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets are $150 per person, and bookings are essential.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/moonhouse/moonhouse-x-nonchalant
Address:
Moonhouse
282 Carlisle St
Balaclava
Melbourne
3183
Contact:
info@communegroup.com.au
Price:
$150pp
Opening hours:
Sat 7pm to 10pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.