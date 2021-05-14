Mount Zero's quarterly zero waste market is back with new season EVOO, foraged mushrooms and more

If you're the kind of person who eats olives as if they were going out of fashion, this market day is for you. Mount Zero is back with its quarterly Zero Waste Warehouse Market so you can hoard away olives and olive-based goodies by the kilo.

Mount Zero, the premium Victorian olive, olive oil, pulses (lentils, chickpeas, split fava beans, freekeh, farro, etc) and salt producer is opening its warehouse doors from 9am-2pm and encouraging you to bring whatever size container, jar, bucket, pail, or vessel you choose to purchase your bulk items in to fill and weigh, straight from the source. Mount Zero already encourages sustainability, so this is taking it one step further with the luxury of buying as much as you really need.

The May edition will also release the first drop of the producer’s new season Extra Virgin Olive Oil to customers.