Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Mount Zero Olives Zero Waste Warehouse Market

Mount Zero Olives Zero Waste Warehouse Market

Things to do Mount Zero Olives , Sunshine West Saturday May 29 2021
Mount Zero Olives Zero Waste Day
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out says

Mount Zero's quarterly zero waste market is back with new season EVOO, foraged mushrooms and more

If you're the kind of person who eats olives as if they were going out of fashion, this market day is for you. Mount Zero is back with its quarterly Zero Waste Warehouse Market so you can hoard away olives and olive-based goodies by the kilo.

Mount Zero, the premium Victorian olive, olive oil, pulses (lentils, chickpeas, split fava beans, freekeh, farro, etc) and salt producer is opening its warehouse doors from 9am-2pm and encouraging you to bring whatever size container, jar, bucket, pail, or vessel you choose to purchase your bulk items in to fill and weigh, straight from the source. Mount Zero already encourages sustainability, so this is taking it one step further with the luxury of buying as much as you really need. 

The May edition will also release the first drop of the producer’s new season Extra Virgin Olive Oil to customers.
 
Koji and CoSunshine Honey, pasta and lavosh products from Great Western Granary and wild, foraged and homegrown produce by Mushrooms Anonymous will also be at the market selling their wares by weight. Market Lane Coffee and Girl's on Bread sourdough bread will also be available on the day at 6 Law Court, Sunshine West 3020 from 9am-2pm.

By: Rushani Epa

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://mountzeroolives.com/blogs/252/zero-waste-warehouse-market-may
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Mount Zero Olives
Address: Mount Zero Olives Warehouse
6 Law Court
Sunshine West
3020
Price: Free

Dates And Times
You may also like