Mount Zero Olives Zero Waste Warehouse Market
Time Out says
Mount Zero's quarterly zero waste market is back with new season EVOO, foraged mushrooms and more
If you're the kind of person who eats olives as if they were going out of fashion, this market day is for you. Mount Zero is back with its quarterly Zero Waste Warehouse Market so you can hoard away olives and olive-based goodies by the kilo.
Mount Zero, the premium Victorian olive, olive oil, pulses (lentils, chickpeas, split fava beans, freekeh, farro, etc) and salt producer is opening its warehouse doors from 9am-2pm and encouraging you to bring whatever size container, jar, bucket, pail, or vessel you choose to purchase your bulk items in to fill and weigh, straight from the source. Mount Zero already encourages sustainability, so this is taking it one step further with the luxury of buying as much as you really need.
Details
|Venue name:
|Mount Zero Olives
|Address:
|
Mount Zero Olives Warehouse
6 Law Court
Sunshine West
3020
|Price:
|Free
Dates And Times
-
- Mount Zero Olives Free