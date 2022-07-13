Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

MPavilion

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
The MPavilion design for 2022 shows an orange mesh canopy propped up by white stilts, sitting in Queen Victoria Garden
Photograph: all(zone)
Advertising

Time Out says

MPavilion is back in 2022 with a striking new design

From November 17, 2022, MPavilion is launching its ninth season with an exciting new program that features something for everyone. 

The MPavilion delivers a popular series of summer events that welcome the warmer weather to Melbourne. Many of the art, cultural, music and theatre events are free, and all are hosted within the MPavilion space located in Queen Victoria Gardens. Each year, the bespoke architectural structures are given to the city and relocated to various spaces around Melbourne.

So far, we've seen the vibrant new design of this year's structure, by Bangkok-based architecture practice All(zone), led by internationally acclaimed architect Rachaporn Choochuey. The bright orange canopy will be made from layers of bespoke nets and architectural fabrics and will be covered in a tech-forward, lightweight waterproof membrane made by French manufacturer Serge Ferrari. You can read more about the groundbreaking tech-forward design in our run-down here.

The 2022 MPavilion program will extend into 2023, with a constantly rotating schedule of artists from every medium. Keep up to date with what's happening at the official website

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
mpavilion.org/
Address:
Price:
Free
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.