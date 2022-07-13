Time Out says

From November 17, 2022, MPavilion is launching its ninth season with an exciting new program that features something for everyone.

The MPavilion delivers a popular series of summer events that welcome the warmer weather to Melbourne. Many of the art, cultural, music and theatre events are free, and all are hosted within the MPavilion space located in Queen Victoria Gardens. Each year, the bespoke architectural structures are given to the city and relocated to various spaces around Melbourne.

So far, we've seen the vibrant new design of this year's structure, by Bangkok-based architecture practice All(zone), led by internationally acclaimed architect Rachaporn Choochuey. The bright orange canopy will be made from layers of bespoke nets and architectural fabrics and will be covered in a tech-forward, lightweight waterproof membrane made by French manufacturer Serge Ferrari. You can read more about the groundbreaking tech-forward design in our run-down here.

The 2022 MPavilion program will extend into 2023, with a constantly rotating schedule of artists from every medium. Keep up to date with what's happening at the official website.