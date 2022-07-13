The building will host a series of events for the ninth year of the program

This year's MPavilion design has been revealed, ahead of its 2022 program of events, commencing in November. The sweeping net-like design of Melbourne's ninth MPavilion was designed by Bangkok-based architecture practice All(zone), led by internationally acclaimed architect Rachaporn Choochuey.

The bright orange canopy will be made from layers of bespoke nets and architectural fabrics and will be covered in a tech-forward, lightweight waterproof membrane made by French manufacturer Serge Ferrari. This groundbreaking mesh is as transparent as glass but 10 times lighter, allowing light to filter through the membrane while keeping punters under the canopy dry.

Photograph: all(zone)

“After being confined for such a long time, we began the project with the idea of celebrating ‘outdoor living’," says Choochuey. "We visualised rays of light flickering through layers of leaves that give a very relaxing ambience — like being under a big tree. We wanted MPavilion to be a place where people could meet, enjoy and live in the moment freely."

"In a world where we increasingly encounter a shortage of resources and ever-changing social conditions, the lifespan of architecture in relation to its materiality should be reinvestigated. The intent of our design for MPavilion is to explore the potential of architecture to embrace a lighter and more casual spirit, and become even more sustainable and engaging.”

Choochuey's design continues All(zone)'s work playing with transparency and light, and fusing indoor function with outdoor sensibilities. Similar designs like the Marmalade Sky canopy for the Wonderfruit Festival in Thailand and 'Set the Controls to the Heart of the Sun' – a design submission to the Sharjah Architecture Triennial #1 – introduce sustainable solutions to cooling and shade in ambient temperatures, employing playful interpretations of traditional shading.

Photograph: all(zone)

Naomi Milgrom, founder of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation which leads MPavilion, said: “We’re so excited to work with All(zone) and Rachaporn. Her unique vision rethinks how design can impact our ways of living and the environment, and her work will require audiences to think more deeply about different ways of using materials in a sustainable future.”

“Our goal with MPavilion has always been to create an enduring space for people to think and imagine the impact architecture and design can have on one’s life.”

The MPavilion program is a popular series of summer events that welcome the warmer weather to Melbourne. Many of the art, cultural, music and theatre events are free, and all are hosted within the MPavilion space located in Queen Victoria Gardens. Each year, the bespoke architectural structures are given to the city and relocated to various spaces around Melbourne.

MPavilion 2022 will be open to the public from November 17, 2022. Find out more about the MPavilion and its upcoming events at the MPavilion website.

Want to see more cool architecture? Check out the Open House Melbourne 2022 program.