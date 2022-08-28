Melbourne
Neighbourhood Earth

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Emporium Melbourne, Melbourne
  1. A model of Earth in a room illuminated by screens with galaxies.
    Photograph: Fever
  2. A model of Earth in a room illuminated by screens with galaxies.
    Photograph: Fever
Time Out says

Trip the light fantastic on this immersive journey through the cosmos

Between the first rickety flight of aviation pioneers the Wright brothers, and Neil Armstrong’s historic giant leap for mankind on the Moon, is a gap of just 66 years. And yet, despite the mind-boggling speed with which humanity went from earthbound to astronomical, the Apollo program, which took the first people to the lunar surface, was cancelled just over a year after its inaugural Moon landing. These extraordinary feats of engineering and courage had become too passé to hold the public’s attention.

Well, for anyone still under the illusion that space is boring, a new immersive exhibition is ready to prove that there’s nothing dull about space exploration. Presented by Fever, this dazzling light show will transport you on a planet-hopping odyssey through our solar system, including visiting Mars, Venus, Pluto and Jupiter, with your feet still firmly on the ground.

In orbit around these cosmic projections, visitors can find real space paraphernalia from notable missions including spacesuits supplied by NASA, as well as model spacecraft and interactive touchscreen displays for an even more detailed journey through the cosmos. While the exhibition has toured internationally, with more than a million people worldwide having seen the show to date, it's the first time the production will be shown in Melbourne. 

The Melbourne premiere of Neighbourhood Earth will have a limited season at the Emporium from June 17 to August 28. Tickets are $30 per person and are on sale now through the Fever website.

Want more out-of-this-world fun? Here are the best planetariums and conservatories to explore in Melbourne.

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Event website:
feverup.com/m/114819
Address:
Emporium Melbourne
287 Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.emporiummelbourne.com.au
Price:
$30
Opening hours:
Sun-Wed 10am-7pm; Thu-Fri 10am-9pm; Fri 10am-7pm

Dates and times

