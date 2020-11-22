Be a part of the city coming to life this New Year's Eve like never before

It's almost time to send off a wild year and with restrictions easing Melburnians are left wondering what to make of their New Year plans. Fireworks won't be going ahead, but that's OK, because you're all invited to take part in an even better way to celebrate.

Melbourne city council, the Victorian government and Melbourne Food and Wine Festival have joined forces to bring the city’s streets to life with open-air dining. It's unlike anything we've ever seen before – the New Year Street Feasts event will see us celebrating with our loved ones over an alfresco meal throughout the city and supporting businesses who have done it tough this year.

Diners can head into the city and book experiences happening at over 11 city precincts including Little Bourke, Little Collins, AC/DC Lane, Hardware Lane, Flinders Lane, Docklands and more. The idea is that instead of hundreds of thousands of people gathering together to countdown to midnight, we will be able to celebrate over two days and people’s interactions over the city will be spread out.

These New Year Street Feasts will be inspired by the piazzas and squares dotted around Europe and will transport you elsewhere as you drink, dine and share many laughs.

Some of Melbourne’s best-loved venues are involved, including Bar Margaux, Bar Saracen, Flower Drum, Hazel, Izakaya Den, Lee Ho Fook and Tipo 00. Think everything from Japanese hot dogs to beers and cocktails at Hihou, lasagne and tiramisu at Pellegrini’s to a suckling pig bo ssäm at Supernormal, or even a $1,000 all-inclusive menu with wine and flowers to take home thanks to Cecconi’s.

All bookings for restaurants are now open so be sure to reserve your spot as soon as possible via Melbourne Food and Wine Festival's website.

Stay up-to-date with what restrictions are in place here.