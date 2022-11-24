Melbourne
Timeout

An orange bottle being poured into a cocktail glass.
Photograph: Supplied | Tanica

The ultimate Melbourne Christmas gift guide

Need a little inspiration? We've put together a list of our favourite Melbourne gifts

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Whether you've got a spreadsheet full of present ideas finalised in October, or you're the type to wait for inspiration to strike on December 24, we've got a gift guide to suit all your gift-giving, stocking stuffing needs. 

Want some more Christmastime sparkle? Here are the best boozy advent calendars.

Unwrap these goodies

Holiday gift sets by Mecca, from $23 to $500
Photograph: Mecca

Holiday gift sets by Mecca, from $23 to $500

  • Shopping
  • Carlton

Whether you're after some last-minute stocking stuffers or are keen to splurge on a spenny gift set, Mecca has a range of holiday products perfect for all budgets. From chic lip gloss and face mask sets to $500 kits that are chock-full of the brand's most popular products, you're sorted. Shop the full range here.

Canned cocktail packs by Starward, from $28.99
Photograph: Supplied | Starward

Canned cocktail packs by Starward, from $28.99

Starward has already made waves for its whisky, but now it's dabbling in the art of ready-to-drink cocktails. If you thought whisky cocktails needed to be dark and heavy, think again: Starward has used its award-winning spirits to craft a range of bright bevvies like Whisky Gingers, Whisky Lime and Sodas and Whisky Tonics with grapefruit. They come in four-packs and you can learn more here.

Gin gift boxes by Garden Street Gin Club, from $85
Photograph: Supplied

Gin gift boxes by Garden Street Gin Club, from $85

Small-batch artisan gin curators Garden Street Gin Club have launched their craft gin gift boxes just in time for the festive season. And they are pretty damn cute and chic. The gift boxes come in a range of sizes and prices starting from $85 per box and feature anything from full-sized bottles of rare and exclusive gins from around the world to crystal gin glasses, gin cocktail packs, tasting packs and seasonal distillations. Each one also includes tonics, mixers, recipes and more, and is packed in a stylish box that can be delivered straight to your door.

Brogan's Way gin gift packs, from $45
Photograph: Brogan's Way

Brogan's Way gin gift packs, from $45

Is there any bevvie as satisfying as a fizzy G&T in the summer? If you're shopping for someone who loves the juniper-forward spirit, shop gift sets from this family-owned boutique distillery in Richmond. There's an option to suit every budget, including a $45 taster pack with four 50mL bottles, or packs with two full-sized 700mL bottles for $155 to $180. Shop the full range here.

 

Face trio gift set by Grown Alchemist, $58
Photograph: im Wilde

Face trio gift set by Grown Alchemist, $58

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Carlton

If you're not yet familiar with the skincare brand Grown Alchemist, its ethos is offering products and services that treat the skin from the inside out and are free from harmful synthetics. All natural beauty is the go, and if you have any skincare aficionados in your life, you can introduce them to the brand with the face trio gift set. It includes a gentle gel facial cleanser, balancing toner and hydra-repair day cream – everything they need to cleanse, tone and hydrate their skin. Browse the full range of holiday gift sets here.

Bedding by Sheet Society, from $70
Photograph: Sheet Society

Bedding by Sheet Society, from $70

  • Shopping
  • Homewares
  • Armadale
  • price 2 of 4

Give the gift of maximum comfort this Christmas with bedding sets by Sheet Society, which recently opened its first flagship store on one of the best shopping strips in Melbourne: High Street in Armadale. Choose between fabrics like stone-washed cotton and 100 per cent mulberry silk, and colourways like pink gingham, powder blue, coral stripes and more. Browse the range here.

 

King and Godfree's coffee table book, $59.99
Photograph: Supplied | KDPO

King and Godfree's coffee table book, $59.99

Did you know that Carlton grocer King and Godfree was first established back in 1871? The beloved shop has been serving its community for 150 years, and to celebrate this milestone, it's launching its first book: King & Godfree: The Corner Grocer. It brings together stories, recipes and insider knowledge about Italian ingredients alongside beautiful photos and illustrations, making it a great buy for someone who loves cooking and Melbourne history. It's available for pre-order now via Readings or the King and Godfree website, and will be available in-store from early December. 

Phone cases by Dolce Italiana, from $60
Photograph: Dolce Italiana

Phone cases by Dolce Italiana, from $60

Keen on gifting something handmade, but not exactly the most artistically inclined? Opt for hand-painted phone cases and clutches by Dolce Italiana, a small business created by an Aussie husband and his wife during lockdown. The pieces come in fetching Europe-inspired colours and patterns, and can even be personalised with monogrammed initials. Phone cases start at $63 and clutches start at $75, and you can shop the range at the website.

Tanica gift boxes, from $104
Photograph: Supplied | Tanica

Tanica gift boxes, from $104

Give the gift of a boozy beverage minus the hangxiety with Tanica, a low-alcohol spirit that comes in flavours like salted plum and ginger or desert lime and thyme. A two-bottle gift box starts at $104 and comes with recipes for refreshing cocktails that are perfect for summer. Learn more here

A bartender's dozen by Curatif, $120
Photograph: Supplied | Curatif

A bartender's dozen by Curatif, $120

Shopping for a lazy cocktail connoisseur? Nail your gift-giving with a set of 12 canned cocktails by Curatif. The drinks are made with spirits by Aussie favourites like Archie Rose and Never Never Distilling Co, and the set includes everything from Espresso Martinis and Hurricanes to Negronis and Margaritas. Learn more here.

A dressing gown by Linen House, from $150
Photograph: Linen House

A dressing gown by Linen House, from $150

Lazy days at home are vastly improved when spent in a dressing gown, and while ultra-plush robes are great in winter, it's essential to have a breezy linen one in the warmer months. Linen House offers super breathable kimono-style linen robes in colours like clay, navy and wasabi starting from $150. Browse the range here.

