Your social calendar is sorted for the cooler months as NGV Friday Nights returns for French Impressionism

The NGV's Friday Nights series is back for another round, and this time they’re pairing a string of gigs alongside the highly anticipated exhibition French Impressionism: From the Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

Few things go hand-in-hand like music and art, and NGV Friday Nights’ set-up is the best way to take in the latest NGV exhibition after dark while enjoying the best in local and international acts.

Performing in the NGV's Great Hall every Friday night from June to early October, this season's line-up will feature the likes of Alice Ivy, Husky, Eilish Gilligan, Ali Barter, Squid Nebula, Akosia, Soloman Sisay and heaps more. See the full line-up on NGV's website.

To tie in with the exhibition, each night also features food from French vendors – think pommes frites, croque monsieur and duck and cherry parfaits. Drinks are available too, via the Yering Station bar, the Asahi bar or the Pommery Champagne bar for that real taste of France.

NGV Friday Nights runs June 4 to October 1. Tickets are available now.