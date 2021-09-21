Lace up your running shoes for Australia’s largest marathon event this summer

The Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival is going ahead this summer as a two-day event suitable for participants across all levels of fitness. Sign up to walk, run or wheel your way to the finish line and help raise funds for organisations like Beyond Blue and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation.

The festival takes place on the weekend of December 11 and 12. On Saturday, you can take part in the SriLankan Airlines 10km run, the 5km run and the 3km walk. The walk is free of charge thanks to a partnership with the City of Melbourne. On Sunday, you can sign up for the Nike Melbourne Marathon, the Nike Wheelchair Marathon and the Nike Half Marathon. All events start at Yarra Park and finish at the MCG.

In order to ensure that the event is Covid-safe, the festival will take place over two days, utilise rolling start lines and will enforce social distancing and robust contact tracing measures. Hygiene stations will also be available.

The pandemic and resulting lockdowns throughout our country saw many Australians turning to the Nike Run Club app for fitness, accountability and connection. Whether you’re already a fitness fanatic or you’re keen to start your fitness journey, the app has been updated to include new training plans to help you prepare for the Marathon.

The cost to participate varies by event. To register, visit the Nike Melbourne Marathon website.