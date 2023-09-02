Melbourne
  Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  Around Melbourne, Melbourne
people partying in the royal exhibition building
Supplied
Time Out says

This new 17-day festival will spark up the city with an electric fusion of technology, art, ideas and music

What better place to throw a party than at the palatial Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens? Well, this August, you can expect the building to transform into a buzzing hive of art, technology, ideas and music when the brand-new festival Now or Never kicks off.

The World Heritage-listed building will host a flaming line-up of local artists and international headliners, marking the historic attraction's first large-scale live music performance in more than two decades. 

The program includes an exclusive performance by American singer, songwriter and producer Kelela, who will be supported by the genre–traversing musician serpentwithfeet. There will also be a club night co-hosted by Untitled Group, including a live set from German house and techno producer Âme, plus Axel Boman, Ayebatonye, dameeeela and CC:Disco!

Other highlights include a sensory experience by English electronic duo Autechre, who will headline a night of live electronic music in total darkness with a 3D audio-visual experience by British artist Max Cooper. Orchestra Victoria will also perform a take on Steve Reich’s legendary Music for 18 Musicians, accompanied by a 16-metre-high video by multimedia artist Jesse Woolston.

On top of that, Never Permanent – presented by the internationally acclaimed design festival, Semi Permanent – is coming to Melbourne for a one-day sojourn on August 24. The festival will be headlined by none other than the director and screenwriter Roman Coppola as well as featuring an array of talented creatives like Ta-Ku, Serwah Attafuah and Mindy Seu. 

 You can expect to hear from a smorgasbord of thought-provoking keynote speakers and panel sessions with leading creative visionaries. 

The full program for Now or Never will be revealed in late June, but you can buy tickets to the above events by visiting the website here.

Love live music? Check out the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
nowornever.melbourne.vic.gov.au/
Address:
Around Melbourne
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price:
Various prices
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

