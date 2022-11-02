Time Out says

Oche is what you’d get if you took the darts corner in a pub and gave it a luxurious, fine-dining makeover. The restaurant boasts 22 semi-private darts booths with state-of-the-art electronic dart boards that track your score (so you can enjoy a tipple and ditch the tally).

Each booth is attended to by a dedicated host, ready to serve up an array of tasty morsels on the menu, including cloche-smoked salmon cones and fried Kataifi duck with goats cheese. Oche combines fine dining with fuss-free finger food, serving meals in convenient mini-portions. Each bite packs a punch, and with no cutlery necessary, you can hold a nibble in one hand and aim for a bullseye with the other.

Bartender Adam MacDonald, named 'World Bartender of the Year’, joins the team with some innovative mixes that really hit the mark. One such concoction includes Thin Red Line, a bourbon cocktail with a red wine float that doubles as a palate cleanser. The heritage-listed venue features luxe touches like rustic Tassie oak furnishings, stone tabletops and brushed brass fittings that harken back to the early days of dart’s invention in the early 20th century.

The unique dining/gaming concept originally hails from Scandinavia with branches in Amsterdam and London. Now, the restaurant is finally ready to take root in Melbourne's CBD. Score!

