Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus

Celebrate Oktoberfest with a month of beer and frivolity at Hofbräuhaus Melbourne

From September 21 to October 26 Hofbräuhaus Melbourne is throwing an authentic, Oktoberfest celebration right in the heart of the city. This is the 51st year of Hofbräuhaus in Melbourne and the venue is throwing a huge opening party on September 21 (the same day as in Munich) to celebrate.

The party kicks off at lunchtime on September 21 with the crowning of the new duke or duchess of Hofbräuhaus who will have the esteemed honour of tapping the first keg. Fancy yourself as Hofbräuhaus royalty? Anyone who books a table between noon and 3.30pm on the day goes into the draw. If you’re selected you’ll also receive a $300 Hofbräuhaus voucher and a ceramic Bavarian stein which will be filled free of charge every time you visit the venue (until Oktoberfest 2020).

The venue is offering three special biers for the celebration; two Oktoberfest biers and a Bock bier (a strong German lager) plus traditional Oktoberfest food (think pork knuckle, sausages and crumbed-to-order schnitzel), Bavarian music, traditional dancers and feast platters to share with your freunde (friends). For group bookings you can even arrange packages including the popular ‘the real Oktoberfest’ package which for $65 per person gets you a bretzel, a stein of Bavarian bier, a nip of schnaps and a platter to share.

Test your Oktoberfest spirit during lunchtime with a stein-carrying competition where the man and woman who can carry the most steins (without dropping any) will be rewarded with a free 300ml bier every time they come to Hofbräuhaus Melbourne for a whole year.

To celebrate Hofbräuhaus Melbourne’s 51st Oktoberfest this year, the venue is also giving punters the chance to win a Bavarian escape for two. The holiday includes flights to Munich for Oktoberfest 2020, a private tour of Hofbräuhaus’s partner brewery in Bavaria and a hot air balloon tour. Everyone who drops in to enjoy the Oktoberfest celebrations until October 25 will go into the draw to win.

Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Melbourne is on from Saturday, September 21 until Saturday, October 26. Visit the website for more information.