Parmesan Cheese Wheel Pasta at Cucinetta

Pasta being twirled in a wheel of cheese
Cucinetta
Time Out says

Cucinetta is slinging cheese wheels full of cacio e pepe for two weeks only

After the huge success of its previous parmesan wheel events, boutique hole-in-the-wall eatery Cucinetta is bringing back its famous cheese wheel for two weeks only. This time, the team is serving the traditional specialty meal of fettuccine cacio e pepe, a simple yet sophisticated pasta made with quality cheese and lashings of pepper.

Served out of a wheel of 24-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano (as you do), it’s cheese on cheese action from May 31 to June 12 and it's sure to cause a stir. Stop salivating, start booking.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.cucinettamelb.com.au
Address:
Price:
$40
