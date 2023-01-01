Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Peninsula Summer Music Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Mornington Peninsula, Mornington
A group of musicians playing instruments on a beach.
Photograph: Supplied | Prue Bassett Publicity
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Choose from 21 events set against a backdrop of some of the Mornington Peninsula’s best venues

Choosing where to spend the early days of 2023 is much easier thanks to the annual Peninsula Summer Music Festival, which is taking over the Mornington Peninsula’s best venues in January.

The diverse program of contemporary and classical music will be spread across the Peninsula Hot Springs, wineries including Main Ridge Estate and Moorooduc Estate, as well as in the gardens of St John's Anglican Church in Flinders.

The New Year’s public holiday on Monday, January 2 features two free outdoor music events at Balnarring Civic Reserve, while the highlight of the program sees Port Phillip Estate offering a sumptuous three course meal followed by a concert featuring the Artamidae Quartet on Thursday, January 12.

Don’t miss an Evening with Melbourne Chamber Orchestra performing two string octets or the festival’s artistic directors Melissa Doecke and Ben Opie taking the stage to perform Concerto for Flute and Oboe by Salieri. 

Many events are free and suitable for the whole family. If you’re looking for a more hands-on experience, there’s even a life drawing workshop featuring the Inventi Ensemble, which explores how to visually represent music as it plays.

After more fun this month? Here are the best things to do in Melbourne in January.

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci

Details

Event website:
www.peninsulafestival.com.au/
Address:
Around Mornington Peninsula
Mornington Peninsula
Mornington
Melbourne
3931
Price:
Various
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!