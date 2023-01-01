Time Out says

Choose from 21 events set against a backdrop of some of the Mornington Peninsula’s best venues

Choosing where to spend the early days of 2023 is much easier thanks to the annual Peninsula Summer Music Festival, which is taking over the Mornington Peninsula’s best venues in January.

The diverse program of contemporary and classical music will be spread across the Peninsula Hot Springs, wineries including Main Ridge Estate and Moorooduc Estate, as well as in the gardens of St John's Anglican Church in Flinders.

The New Year’s public holiday on Monday, January 2 features two free outdoor music events at Balnarring Civic Reserve, while the highlight of the program sees Port Phillip Estate offering a sumptuous three course meal followed by a concert featuring the Artamidae Quartet on Thursday, January 12.

Don’t miss an Evening with Melbourne Chamber Orchestra performing two string octets or the festival’s artistic directors Melissa Doecke and Ben Opie taking the stage to perform Concerto for Flute and Oboe by Salieri.

Many events are free and suitable for the whole family. If you’re looking for a more hands-on experience, there’s even a life drawing workshop featuring the Inventi Ensemble, which explores how to visually represent music as it plays.

