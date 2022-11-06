Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

Golden Plains Festival 2020
Photograph: Ben Fletcher

Things to do in Melbourne in January

January's best events in one place – it's your social emergency saviour for fun things to do in Melbourne in January

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Wondering what to do in Melbourne in January? We can help. Check out our guide to all the fun things to do in Melbourne, including outdoor cinemas, summer festivals, theatre events and more. 

Too hot to trot? Here are the best ways to beat the heat in Melbourne. Keener on staying in? If so, consult our guide to the best things to do at home in Melbourne instead.

RECOMMENDED: Fill your summer itinerary with our handy 100 Days of Summer guide.

Things to do in Melbourne in January

Melbourne Summer Festival Guide
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Summer Festival Guide

  • Music
  • Music festivals

Melburnians live and breathe live music, and the lack of it in the last year was devastating. Thankfully, those days are behind us and our favourite acts are hard at work to make up for the lost time. We can once again look forward to the joy of gathering our closest mates for a jam-packed line-up, a round of cold drinks and a boogie on the dancefloor. To help ensure you make the most of these summer months, we've rounded up the best summer music festivals happening in Melbourne. Have a gander, shout out in the group chat and get to planning.

Elton John
Photograph: David LaChapelle

Elton John

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Melbourne

His gift is his song, and this one's for you. 

Elton John is returning to Australia for an encore tour of his hugely successful Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. He'll be performing several stadium shows around Australia, including our very own here in Melbourne at AAMI Park on January 13 and 14, 2023. 

Back in early 2020, he had to cancel his tour of New Zealand due to the pandemic, so now he returns to make good on the promise – and add a couple of cheeky Aussie shows into the schedule too.

Newcastle is up first, before he heads to Melbourne, followed by Sydney and Brisbane, before he jumps the ditch and plays Christchurch, followed by two huge shows in Auckland. The tour will surely be just as epic as you'd expect from Elton John, including all the hits you know and love from the seasoned performer, like 'Tiny Dancer', 'Sad Songs', 'I'm Still Standing' and maybe even 'Candle in the Wind'. 

Tickets are on sale Monday August 1, so set your alarm. Don't let the sun go down on 2023 without seeing one of pop music's living legends. 

Did you know that Billy Joel is also headed to Melbourne, and he's bringing Tina Arena?

Buy ticket
The Phantom of the Opera
Photograph: Daniel Boud, Opera Australia

The Phantom of the Opera

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Southbank

We've spoken about ghosts at the Arts Centre Melbourne before, and the lights left on to keep them company. But now the greatest phantom of them all is set to haunt the performance hall. Opera Australia, in association with the Really Useful Group, are striking up the discordant organ to announce, with a caped flourish, the arrival of arguably Andrew Lloyd Webber's most famous musical.

The Phantom of the Opera is coming to Arts Centre Melbourne in 2022, with West Side Story star Josh Piterman in the title role (and ghoulish half face mask). The Aussie star was  recently bringing The Music of the Night to the West End, playing the Phantom in London right up until that production was forced to shut down. The main cast is rounded out by Amy Manford as Christine and Blake Bowden as Raoul.

Unbelievably, it's the first time the box office smash will grace the Arts Centre Melbourne in its 35-year history. And you can bet it's going to dazzle, right down to the fateful plunge of the centrepiece chandelier. This spectacular staging, conjured by Cameron Mackintosh, will be brought to life in Melbourne by director Laurence Connor and will show off the fabulous original costume designs of Maria Björnson. 

"I am thrilled to be able to bring this exciting new production of The Phantom of the Opera to Arts Centre Melbourne with its spectacular new staging by director Laurence Connor and fabulous designs by Paul Brown and Maria Bjornson," says Mackintosh. 

This is set to be one of the largest musical productions ever in Australia, performed by a cast and orchestra of 65, with special effects including a spectacular new realisation of the show’s chandelier.

After being postponed due to 2021 lockdowns, The Phantom of the Opera will premiere at Arts Centre Melbourne on October 30, 2022 and will run until January 29, 2023. Tickets for the production are on sale now

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner
Photograph: Malthouse Theatre

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner

  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Southbank

Following its Australian premiere at Sydney's Darlinghurst Theatre Company in autumn 2021, and a postponed season in 2022, Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner is finally winging its way to Melbourne in summer 2023. And with a rave reviews (including a phenomenal, five-star rating by Time Out Sydney) you bet we're excited.

British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones's exciting work draws on the social media vortex, deploying GIFs, memes and emojis to consider questions of cultural appropriation, racism, homophobia and online trolling. It all spirals out of an online argument about the success of 23-year-old “self-made billionaire” and reality TV star Kylie Jenner, that sets best friends Cleo and Kara against one another. 

A collaboration with Green Door Theatre Company, the show stars the inimitable Moreblessing Maturure and Iolanthe, as co-directed by proud Bardi and Jabirr Jabirr woman Shari Sebbens, and actress and musician Zindzi Okenyo.

“Jasmine Lee-Jones has written one of the greatest debut plays I will ever have the privilege of reading, turning even the simple act of page formatting into a thrill,” Sebbens says. “The voices of Cleo and Kara bust through the atmosphere of a global shift every one of us should be feeling right now, bringing big pain and big heart. They crack open the URL, the IRL and force us to look at the space we hold each other in.”

Maturure, who is also a co-producer and community engagement specialist on this project, adds: “My cheeks hurt the whole train ride when I first read this play. So much about it is exciting and familiar, the closest articulation of my GIF-heavy world on paper. On top of the laughs, it makes space for the messy, complicated conversations we find ourselves navigating daily and doesn’t shy away from throwing down when it needs to.”

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner runs from January 18-29, 2023. Tickets are on sale now. Get in quick.

Looking for more theatre in Melbourne? Check out our list of the best theatre and musicals this month.

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age
Photograph: Supplied/Joshua Going

Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age

  • Comedy
  • Musical comedy
  • St Kilda

Alan Cumming is a force of nature. He memorably, if briefly, brought comic book favourite Nightcrawler to life in big budget blockbuster (and still the best X film) X-Men 2. He’s also a fan fave in hit TV show The Good Wife, and you can binge him as a baddie in criminally underrated SBS show Briarpatch (go do it for free right now).

Then there’s his stage prowess, with meaty roles in the classics including Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Macbeth, plus Samuel Beckett's Endgame. He also found time to knock out best-selling albums and a novel in Tommy’s Tale. And the Scotsman’s nightlife hot spot Club Cumming goes off in his adopted home of New York, with his glitzy, ritzy, host-with-the-most act also landing him in the hot seat as artistic director of the 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Festival. The term “renaissance man” barely covers it.

After his solo show was rudely thrawrted by lockdowns, he has just dropped a run of rescheduled 2022 tour dates for Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age. You'll get to see him up close and personal when the solo show touches down at the Palais Theatre on Tuesday, June 14. 

After being postponed a year, this gig promises to be a bewitching night of showbiz, tunes and life-affirming laughs; an unashamed celebration of that most communal of pastimes: ageing. Age cannot wither his infinite variety. There’s simply no joyous sparkle quite like Cumming’s, so consider us itching to spend an unforgettable evening in his fine company once more.

Tickets for Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age are on sale now.

Arbory Afloat
Arianna Harry Photography

Arbory Afloat

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Melbourne

Following its winter hibernation, Melbourne's OG floating bar and restaurant is returning for its seventh season on the Yarra. Last year, Arbory Afloat was decked out in the style of the picturesque Turquoise Coast in Turkey — and this year, it's returning as a sun-drenched take on the Balearic Islands. 

Instead of dropping thousands on a ticket to Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca or Mallorca, you can enjoy a taste of the archipelago right here in Melbourne. The 69-metre space, which features two bars and an extensive upper deck pool club, is set to have its dreamiest design yet. 

Food-wise, this season's menu will focus on simple, fresh and flavourful ingredients. It's designed to share, with several Spanish-inspired offerings including pintxos, tapas, bocadillos and raciones. The brand-new drinks list will also lean into the Balearic Islands theme, and you can expect the likes of Sangrias, Porn Star Sour Martinis, Pina Coladas and Aperol Spritzes to take centre stage. 

Arbory Afloat will reopen from 4pm on Wednesday, September 21 and will remain open from 11am to 1am from Thursday, September 22 onwards. For more information, visit the Arbory Afloat website. 

So Frenchy So Chic
Photograph: Liz Sunshine

So Frenchy So Chic

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Werribee South

Calling all Francophiles: this annual summer party replete with French food, wine and music is celebrating its 12th anniversary next year, and you've been invited. On January 15, 2023, head to Werribee Mansion to snack on French cheeses, raise a glass of Champagne and dance the day away to a diverse line-up of French musicians.

This year, the food will be provided by some of Melbourne's finest French institutions including Frederic Bistro, fromagerie Milk the Cow and L’Hôtel Gitan. There will also be food stalls on site, creating an 'ambiance de marché' and selling everything from oysters and lobster rolls to crème brûlée and sweetcorn madeleines. A selection of French wines and cocktails will be available, as well as Champagne by Champagne Lanson, one of the oldest Champagne Houses. 

On the music side of things, for the first time since 2020, the festival is offering a full line-up of native French performers. France's best young trending and award-winning pop artists, including Pi Ja Ma, Rover, Kalika and Suzane, are flying down for exclusive performances. 

SFSC will take place on January 15 at Werribee Park Mansion, and tickets are available through the website

Under the Black Flag
Photography: Ben Cox

Under the Black Flag

  • Art
  • Ballarat

Forget everything you think you know about pirates – the new exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat is set to unveil a more surprising history of piracy. Celebrating the rich lives and the diverse crews aboard traditional pirate ships, the exhibit, Under the Black Flag, hopes to excite audiences with tales and imagery of pirate adventures.

As well as a series of pirate-inspired contemporary pieces, the exhibition showcases Sally Smart’s pirate collages. Created as part of her series The Exquisite Pirate, these pieces depict female pirates as a metaphor for gender and identity inequality.

In addition to the gallery’s display, the exhibition features a series of interactive pirate-themed programs aimed to involve and excite kids, including pirate stories, pirate-inspired parrot art, exploring street art, and making pirate telescopes. 

Curator of the exhibition and gallery director Louise Tegart says that many of the artists in the show drew inspiration from the liberated nature of pirate stories. “The playful nature of these works, and the serious concerns that they explore, set the tone for this exhibition. It works on different levels – we explore this odd corner of popular culture with some fun and engaging works, but for those who look a little deeper, it does take on some very serious concerns.”

Under The Black Flag is free to view. See the full program for kids, or check out more at the website.

Into regional art? Here’s the top regional galleries to visit in Victoria.

The Queen Victoria Night Market
Photograph: Kyle Pasalskyj

The Queen Victoria Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Melbourne

Picture this: a balmy summer night spent filling your belly and quenching your thirst from a selection of global street food stalls, carts, trucks and festival bars. If that sounds right up your alley, then mark November 23 in your calendar, because that's when the Queen Vic Market's much-loved Summer Night Market returns. 

This year, more than 125 shops, stalls and bars will light up the open-air market sheds across a bumper 15-week season. Highlights include street tacos by Mr Miyagi, flambéed camembert by Ripe Cheese, hummus bowls by Mr Yes and Mr No, souvas by the Cypriot Kitchen, Portuguese tarts by Casa Nata, Jamaican street food by the Real Jerk and cartoon-themed treats by Son in Law

When you get thirsty, Antagonist Spirits will once again be on deck mixing up a range of fresh and fruity cocktails, and resident brewers Brick Lane will be pouring its amber nectars. As always, you can expect roving performers and a rotating line-up of homegrown talent playing live music on the market's main stage. After sipping and snacking, be sure to explore the dozens of stalls selling locally-sourced and handmade products including jewellery, art, skincare, books and homewares. 

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Veg Out Farmers' Market

Veg Out Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • St Kilda

The volunteer-run Veg Out Community Garden's farmers' market, open the first Saturday of each month, overflows with local organic produce, jams and preserves, handmade bread and sundry delights to fill up your basket.

This blue-eyed bloke's name is Rod Blake, but his customers know him as Blakey. On any given Veg Out Saturday market, you'll find him swapping stories with a young couple while weighing bendy zucchinis, or talking footy with the 10-year-old son of a long-term customer.

"Nearly everything here – kale, capsicum, gem squash – were all picked yesterday," explains Blakey.

Along with his wife Meg, Blakey's been growing organic produce at their Grampians farm for over two decades, ever since he parted ways with pesticides ("nasties!").

At 10am, the Bellellen Grampians Organics stall is buzzing over the sound of a busker playing acoustic guitar. Stocks are depleting, but the two never falter in their back-and-forth energy and banter, despite getting up at 1am.

"I'm staying in Melbourne tonight because I've got a little party to go to!"

Peter Tyndall Retrospective
Artwork Peter Tyndall, Courtesy Anna Schwartz Gallery

Peter Tyndall Retrospective

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Southbank

A retrospective solo exhibition covering 50 years of Peter Tyndall’s iconic career is set to open in Melbourne, starting December 2. The exhibition will be the most comprehensive to date, featuring more than 200 works, including over 130 unstretched paintings.

Drawing from the University of Melbourne’s own collection and also including works on loan from national institutions and private collections, the show is set to display some never-before-seen pieces. Tyndall's preoccupation with perception of meaning and how art is comprehended is contrasted by an exacting, almost pop-art style of painting – a distinction that is front and centre in this exhibit.

The university's contemporary art museum, Buxton Contemporary, will house the retrospective and also host a series of educational programs on the artist. The exhibition will be accompanied by an extensive publication on the artist that will include important essays by the curators, Doug Hall AM and Dr Claire Roberts.

Samantha Comte, senior curator of Art Museums, says this exhibition continues Buxton's focus on the practices of artists and tendencies within contemporary art through its programs.

"Attracting a cult following since his stellar rise in the 1970s, Tyndall is known by many in the art world as unique in his vision," she says. "This exhibition celebrates half a century of his constant, inventive permutations, looking at art, ourselves and the world, which we are eager to introduce to a new generation."

The Peter Tyndall Retrospective opens on December 2 until April 16, 2023. For more information, head to the website.

Lover of art? Here are the best exhibitions happening in Melbourne this month.

Handmade Universe
Photograph: Sam Dagostino

Handmade Universe

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

In a quiet gallery of the State Library of Victoria sits a fascinating new exhibition that investigates the historical importance of crafted and handmade items – from mapping the stars in a way no one has ever seen before, to the undergarment makers who sent their wares to the stars, and First Nations artists who craft their contemporary artworks with a close connection to traditional methods.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is by Melbourne-based software engineer and artist, Sarah Spencer. Her almost two-story high knitted star map Stargazing dominates the room with a huge blue wall that maps the starry sky. It's inset with tiny lights that visitors can light up with their own traced star pathway.

Wurundjeri, Dja Dja wurrung and Ngurai illum wurrung woman, Mandy Nicholson, also thinks big with a wrap-around mural that embraces the exhibition within. Dharangalk Biik|Star Country carries the marks of knowledge about the interconnection of the skies, waters and layers of the earth in Wurundjeri culture, and relates to the artist’s current fellowship research.

There's plenty more to see in this small, but interesting exhibition – including a collection of historical items from the State Library collection. Handmade Universe is housed within the Victoria Gallery until February 26, 2023. Entry is free.

Naadohbii: To Draw Water
Photograph: Nici Cumpston

Naadohbii: To Draw Water

  • Art
  • Carlton

Naadohbii: To Draw Water has arrived at the Melbourne Museum. A trinational exhibition curated in partnership with New Zealand’s Pātaka Art and Museum, and Canada’s Winnipeg Art Gallery, it exhibits over 20 pieces of art from First Peoples artists from Australia, New Zealand and Canada. 

Naadohbii means ‘to draw or seek water’, and comes from the Anishinaabemowin language of the First Peoples of Canada. This exhibition seeks to shed light on First Peoples' cultural connections to water, continuing the dialogue of climate change from an Indigenous perspective.

“For First Peoples, our country of earth, sky, and water grounds us in our history, our identity and our futures, and water is pertinent to the survival of all of three of these aspects to who we are," says Kimberley Moulton, senior curator south eastern Aboriginal collections at Museums Victoria. "This exhibition is a powerful reflection on water through contemporary practice – it looks at themes of fresh and saltwater countries, to the stars for sea navigation and to our consumption and need for preservation of water.”

Australian artists featured in the exhibition include Ishmael Marika, James Tylor, Elisa Jane Carmichael, Nici Cumpston and Regina Pilawuk Wilson presenting their art in all forms, from sound works to sculptures and textiles. Museums Victoria will also take the opportunity to showcase significant cultural materials related to Indigenous water management for the first time, including a Tasmanian First Peoples canoe created by Uncle Rex Greeno.

Naadohbii: To Draw Water  will be on display at the Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Melbourne Museum until March 26, 2023. Tickets to the exhibition are included with Melbourne Museum general entry.

Madagascar the Musical
Photograph: Supplied/LK Creative

Madagascar the Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Are you ready to move it, move it? The Australian premiere of the international touring production of Madagascar the Musical is landing in Melbourne's Comedy Theatre next January – and we’re promised that there are plenty of mischievous penguins and raving lemurs to boot.

Adapted from the smash-hit 2005 DreamWorks animated movie, this family musical has performed to sold-out audiences across the UK and New Zealand. It is brought to life by colourful sets, world-class puppets, action-packed adventure and brand new songs.

Just like the movie, this musical follows a group of crack-a-lackin’ animal friends – Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of the lemur king Julien’s Madagascar. 

Smile and wave boys, and borrow some children if you must, because this sounds like a show to get suited up for. 

This Selladoor Worldwide production is making its Australian debut with the help of the Path Entertainment Group and GMG Productions in association with Jones Theatrical Group. You can book tickets at the official website.

Feeling dramatic? Check out the best shows to see in Melbourne this month.

Rone
Photograph: Rone

Rone

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

Following a successful season of Patricia Piccinini's hyperrealist installation, 'A Miracle Constantly Repeated', it is uber popular street artist Rone who will be the second artist in residence in the enigmatic ballroom space above Flinders Street Station.

His new, immersive installation, 'Time', will be spread across 11 themed rooms, all featuring Rone's distinctive female figures flanked by vintage-style objects by interior set decorator Carly Spooner and a building team led by Callum Preston. Composer Nick Batterham joins with a haunting soundscape to accompany.

“For years, I had heard all these stories about the mysterious ballroom above Flinders Street Station," says Rone, aka Tyrone Wright. "I always wondered how much of it was truth and how much was urban myth. I was desperate to get in there."

“I find it fascinating that there is an entire wing of the building that was locked up for decades,” he says. “Once I discovered how important these spaces had been in the past, I knew I wanted to share that with people.”

Over the past 20 years, Rone has taken over many a decaying weatherboard cottage for his show 'Omega'; the Alphington Paper Mill for extremely limited viewings of his collection of works, 'Alpha'; and the Star Lyric Theatre building in Fitzroy for his show, 'Empty'. In 2019 he even popped up in an abandoned 1930s mansion for 'Empire'.

Tickets go on sale for Rone's highly anticipated installation 'Time' are on sale now. The exhibition is open to the public until April 23, 2023.

Barbara Hepworth
Photography: National Gallery of Victoria

Barbara Hepworth

  • Art
  • Sculpture and installations
  • Bulleen

As a first for Australia, the Heide Museum of Modern Art are set to showcase over forty artworks by acclaimed British artist Dame Barbara Hepworth DBE within its main gallery. The exhibition, Barbara Hepworth: In Equilibrium, is a rare opportunity for Australian audiences to see the sheer genius of one of the world’s greatest sculptors – up close and personal. 

On display at the Heide from November 5, 2022, to March 13, 2023, works from both noteworthy international and national collections are set to be included, each telling part of the remarkable story of the creative talent that was Barbara Hepworth.

Designed by the award-winning architects from Studio Bright, the exhibition notes the trajectory of her artistic career – from early marble carvings to large-scale abstract works. Drawing from the sculptures' love and admiration for nature in all its forms, the exhibition will exist in conversation with the surrounding natural landscape.

As a figurehead for the modernist movement in sculpture in 20th century Britain, Hepworth is widely known and recognised for her abstract sculptures. The method of ‘piercing’ the form has also been attributed to her innovation and is seen throughout many of her works.

In preparation for the exhibition, “Barbara Hepworth’s contribution to the evolution of modern art cannot be underestimated," says the museum’s head curator Kendrah Morgan. "Hepworth’s combination of modernist reductive form and timeless materials produces its own particular magic.” 

Visit the Heide Museum of Modern Art from November 5 to experience the magic of Barbara Hepworth for yourself.

Like modern art? Check out this year’s White Night program.

China: The Past is Present
Photograph © courtesy of the artist

China: The Past is Present

  • Art
  • Southbank

Get ready to explore themes of spirituality and contemplation, power and prestige, compassion, auspicious symbols, belief and obsession, mythology and the importance of the natural environment when China: The Past is Present opens at the NGV on October 15.

Juxtaposing ancient Chinese masterpieces alongside moving works of contemporary art and design, the exhibition highlights the influence of traditional artistic practices in modern Chinese culture, while also revealing some surprising synergies between early artisans and present-day artists that bridge millennia, subject matter and form.

Featuring more than 120 works that span an array of art forms – including painting, calligraphy, ceramics, textiles, furniture, photography, mixed media and metal works – this exclusive showcase is the culmination of several years of strategically collecting innovative and critical contemporary work that facilitates dialogue with major historical works already in the NGV collection.

Must-see artworks include a photographic sequence by Xiao Lu (who is widely considered to be China’s first feminist performance artist and one of the best-known artists from China’s Avant Garde art movement of the 1980s), as well as an enormous six-metre-long brush and ink landscape painting by Yuan Yao. Also on display are works by members of the first wave of contemporary artists in China, who were granted asylum in Australia at the 1989 Tiananmen protests.

China: The Past is Present runs from October 15 to February 20, 2023. Head to the website for more information.

Ghosts of the Old City Williamstown
Photograph: Supplied

Ghosts of the Old City Williamstown

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Altona

Did you know that Williamstown was actually Victoria’s original capital? A settlement that old is just bursting with eerie stories and scary spirits, especially when you’re on a lamplight tour.

This tour of Victoria’s most history-steeped seaport will take you through abandoned morgues and forgotten burial grounds, as well as streets once frequented by convicts and drunken sailors. These days though, these alleys are home to far more apparitions. Book via Lantern Ghost Tours.

Joey Badass
Photograph: Frontier Touring

Joey Badass

  • Music
  • Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Melbourne

After sell-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne back in 2018, Joey Badass returns next year with his highly anticipated Australian Tour 2023 – and fans of the celebrated rapper can expect one helluva live performance.

The Brooklyn native will kick off his four-show tour in Perth, playing Metropolis Fremantle on January 4. This will be followed by concerts in Brisbane on January 6 and Sydney on January 7, before hitting the Forum in Melbourne on January 8, and Northcote Theatre on January 10. 

The set list is guaranteed to be jam-packed with hits from his latest project and third studio album, 2000 – think ‘Zipcodes’, ‘Head High’, ‘Where I Belong’ and ‘Survivors Guilt’. The album is a sequel to his critically acclaimed debut mixtape 1999 (which was released when he was just 17 years of age), and serves as a gateway to the hip-hop beats of the past, while also looking to the future.  

The first Melbourne show has sold out, but tickets are on sale from Friday October 21 for the second. For more information head to Frontier Touring.

Mary Poppins
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Mary Poppins

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Disney's famous magical nanny is packing her bottomless bag and hitching a ride on a flying umbrella all the way down to Melbourne for a mainstage musical production of Disney Theatrical’s Mary Poppins. Take a spoonful of sugar and get your singing voice ready to belt along with classic songs like the tongue twisting ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and put out your tuppence a bag for ‘Feed the Birds’. This rave-reviewed Tony and Olivier Award-winning show (which Time Out Sydney gave a whopping 5 stars) flies onto the stage at Her Majesty's Theatre from January 29, 2023. 

Co-created and produced with Cameron Mackintosh, this production features dazzling choreography, mystifying special effects, and new songs and additional music by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, with book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes. Mary Poppins last played on Australian stages in 2010, when it won a record-breaking eight Helpmann awards.

For the Melbourne season, musical theatre icon Marina Prior will join the cast as in the dual roles of Bird Woman and Miss Andrew, while much of the rest of the Sydney cast list remains unchanged, including Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert.

Mary Poppins’ arrival in Australia is a homecoming in more ways than one. The quintessentially British magical nanny’s original creator, PL Travers, or Pamela Travers, is actually Aussie. Born in Queensland before moving to Bowral in New South Wales at a young age, Travers published eight books featuring Mary Poppins all up. And as told in Valerie Lawson’s biography, Travers was a poet and a world-renowned author whose love of mysticism and magic shaped both her life and the character of Mary Poppins.

“My original treatment for the show was written in the shadow of Sydney’s Opera House, only a stone’s throw away from the original Theatre Royal where Pamela Travers first worked as an actress before she left her home country for England, where she created the world’s most famous Nanny in the 1930’s,” Mackintosh shared. 

“Though I dreamt of doing a musical version of her stories for over 25 years it was only when I finally met Pamela Travers in 1993 and she decided ‘I would do’ and entrusted me with the stage rights to her books, that I realised it might happen. However, it was meeting with Disney’s Tom Schumacher, who shared my vision, that made the show a reality, opening triumphantly in London in 2004.”

Tickets for the Melbourne season of Mary Poppins are on sale now. Head to the official website for more details.

What are you up to? Check out the best theatre and musicals in Melbourne this month.

Alice in Wonderland
Photography: Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Melbourne

The timeless story of Alice in Wonderland is a classic that offers something for everyone – and come January, Melbourne audiences will be treated to six brand new must-see theatrical performances of Alice’s adventures down the rabbit hole.

Playing live at the Athenaeum Theatre, Alice in Wonderland: Lewis Carroll’s Timeless Classic will bring to life much-loved characters from the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter to the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts, led by a cast of talented actors. Audiences can expect bright costuming, ingenious stagecraft techniques and imaginative puppetry that will excite the entire family. 

Directed and adapted by Penny Farrow and produced by Ethan Walker, the production stays true in many ways to the original book. With plenty of wordplay and humour for the adults, and colourful scenes and physical comedy for the kids, it’s sure to be an easy crowd pleaser.

Alice in Wonderland: Lewis Carroll’s Timeless Classic arrives at the Athenaeum Theatre on January 6. Grab your tickets at Ticketmaster to join Alice on her adventures.

Into theatre? Here's the best of Melbourne theatre this month.

Slava's Snowshow
Foto: Time Out Londres

Slava's Snowshow

  • Theatre
  • Circuses
  • Southbank

Clouds of bubbles float into the theatre to bob among the audience. A full-blown blizzard envelopes the stage. And a team of sad, funny clowns in green overcoats and batwing hats arrives to bring anarchic joy and some winter magic to a broiling Australian summer.

This is Slava’s Snowshow – a classic of 20th-century visual theatre that has held audiences spellbound on Broadway, the West End, and anywhere you can think of. More than 7 million people have seen this production since its inception in 1993, and it’s making a welcome return to Australia for the first time in a decade in December 2022.

Slava’s Snowshow is the invention of Slava Polunin, a Russian-born, Paris-based clown of the old school, the custodian of an age-old tradition but praised for bringing clown-based theatrical spectacle into the modern era. Occupying a genre all of its own, Slava’s Snowshow is a spontaneous and magical experience noted for transporting adults into a childlike state of wonder. 

If you’ve ever thought of the theatre as hard work or clowns as not for you, this show could be your game changer. You can bring your kids (if they’re not too little), but this is no tame family show – it’s something altogether more profound and sublime. 

Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light
Photograph: Scienceworks

Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Spotswood

Head to Scienceworks for a brand new exhibition focusing on the science of light. Kids and adults alike will love this exploration of light and colour, featuring interactive exhibits, neon displays, and even an invisible laser sensor chamber.

With an illuminated colour-mixing station, a giant kaleidoscope and more, the hands-on, interactive play is an excellent introduction to the world of STEM for kids and will keep them entertained during the winter school holidays.

"Our new experience encourages play, exploration and creativity, reflecting our museum's role in fostering life-long engagement with STEM and preparing young Victorians for the science and technology-led workforce of the future," said Lynley Crosswell, the CEO of Museums Victoria. 

The exhibition runs until July 2023 at Scienceworks. Entry is $12, in addition to the $15 museum entry.

Looking to get your culture fix? Here are the best art exhibitions in Melbourne this month.

Arctic Monkeys
Photograph: Frontier Touring

Arctic Monkeys

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • Melbourne

Here's some news that you do wanna know: British rockers Arctic Monkeys have announced a three-show tour Down Under in 2023, including a massive show at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl. 

Last here in 2019 for a mammoth run of sold-out arena shows, the Sheffield band has released six critically acclaimed studio albums to date. Best known for their suave take on garage rock, their alternative tunes have been streamed over nine billion times to date, which rounds out to an impressive 6.5 million streams daily.

If you're keen to see the British rock royalty take the stage, stay tuned for when general public tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 17. The Melbourne show is all-ages, and those 18 years or under can attend with an adult. 

Need your live music fix now? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Flash Forward
Photograph: Nicole Reed

Flash Forward

  • Art
  • Street art
  • Melbourne

If you were to ask almost any local what Melbourne is best known for, there’s a chance you’ll get a reference to its laneways. While a good number of Melbourne laneways are already filled with art, eateries, and hidden bars, there are a fair few that are lesser known and haven’t reached their full laneway potential, until now.

Supported by the City of Melbourne, Flash Forward is Melbourne’s most ambitious street art project, with over 40 large-scale works commissioned and set to hit the laneways of Melbourne. Among the program are familiar names like Celeste Mountjoy (filthyratbag), Jarra Karralinar Steel, Olana Janfa, Aretha Brown, DREZ, and Ling, with more lighting, music and creative installations in the works. 

From Mountjoy’s ‘Your Turn’ on Little Lonsdale Street standing over six metres tall with vibrant pops of colour, through to LING’s gargantuan sculptural piece ‘Crushed Can’ on Wills Street paying homage to the city’s graffiti scene, Flash Forward is encouraging exploration with an element of surprise, as pieces seem to pop up across the city overnight. While a fair few pieces are already up, the ever-growing program list means there are still a bunch more pieces yet to hit the laneways of Melbourne. 

If you’re interested in taking yourself on a laneway tour, there’s an interactive and printable map available on the Flash Forward website.

Cherry-Picking Festival
Photograph: Supplied | Zilla & Brook

Cherry-Picking Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Yarra Valley

We're just as sad as you are that cherry blossom season is over, but the good news is that it heralds the start of the cherry-picking season. And if you can't get enough of those sweet and juicy red morsels, then make your way to CherryHill Orchards this summer to pick and eat as many cherries as your heart desires.

This year, the cherry-picking season will kick off on November 14 at CherryHill's 40-hectare orchard in Coldstream. Then, on November 26, CherryHill's original orchard in Wandin East will also open its gates to eager pickers. 

Visitors can collect their cherries in pre-paid grab-and-go boxes available in 500g or 1.5kg sizes. And the fun doesn't stop at picking cherries; the orchard will host on-site food trucks and stalls hawking food and cherry-flavoured products. On top of the famed cherry ice cream, you can also shop pantry goods like cherry vinaigrette, cherry syrup, cherry barbecue sauce and cherry glaze.

Make the most of the warm, sunny days with a picnic, offered in partnership with the Posh Palais. The picnic purveyors are offering a 'luxe lounge in the orchard' package that includes a pre-packed hamper of food and drinks in a private row of the orchard. And if that wasn't already bougie enough, you can also opt for a 'cherries and ballooning' package, which includes a sunrise hot air balloon over the Yarra Valley, followed by a Champagne breakfast and a morning of cherry-picking. 

The cherry-picking festival will run from November 14 to December 24 at the Coldstream orchard, and from November 26 to January 8 at the Wandin East orchard. The orchard will be open daily, excluding Christmas Day, and entry starts at $19.50 for adults, entitling you to a two-hour session. 

Learn more at the CherryHill website.

After more fun things to do in our city? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Igloo Gardens
Photograph: Supplied

Igloo Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Kew

Keen on eating and drinking outside this winter, but less keen on the bone-chilling cold? Thanks to four venues across Melbourne, you can book in for your own private winter wonderland in the form of cosy winter igloo gardens. Enter your igloo, settle into the cosy chairs draped with blankets and furry pillows and prepare to warm yourself up from the inside with delicious food and beverage packages. 

The igloos are open from now until the end of winter, and we've rounded up their individual offerings below. Date and time availabilities vary across venues.

The Wharf Hotel

Cosy up beneath a sky of twinkling fairy lights on the banks of the Yarra in this cosy private igloo that can fit up to eight people. For $59 per person, you can graze on a sharing platter and enjoy your choice of two beverages including mulled wine or cider, Hot Toddies, Espresso Martinis and house wines, beers and ciders. For an extra $20 per person, you can also enjoy a chocolate fondue station and a boozy hot chocolate. Make your booking here.

The Station Hotel

Snuggle with your partner or up to five of your nearest and dearest friends at this private winter wonderland. For $75 per person, you can enjoy a drink on arrival and a three-course meal with options like Wagyu tartare topped with truffle and black garlic mayo, chargrilled rump of lamb, sticky date pudding with vanilla ice cream and more. Make your booking here.

The Auburn Hotel

For $69 per person, enjoy a three-course meal under a sky of twinkling fairy lights. Your booking entitles you to 2.5 hours in the igloo while you enjoy a winter cocktail and a share-style set menu. Think winter favourites like pumpkin arancini, roasted heirloom carrots, pan-roasted Murray cod and sticky toffee pudding. Make your booking here.

Studley Park Boathouse

When you think high tea, you likely think of a posh affair in an old-world hotel. But thanks to the Studley Park Boathouse, now you and up to five guests can enjoy your treats in the great outdoors with enchanting views of the Yarra — while staying warm in your igloo, of course. For $52 per person, you'll enjoy a high tea comprised of sweet and savoury bites, plus unlimited tea or coffee. You can upgrade to the bottomless Spritz and Mimosa package for an additional $25 per person. Make your booking here.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Bricktionary
Photograph: Melbourne Museum

Bricktionary

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Carlton

It's been an incredible year for Lego fans, with a new Lego Certified Store popping up in Melbourne Central and Ryan 'the Brickman' McNaught's The Bricktionary hitting shelves. All good things come in threes, so from September 3, Melbourne Museum will host an exhibition inspired by McNaught's new book filled with creative builds and insider tips. 

There will be six interactive build zones to explore, including four that are brand new. See if you can design a model that's capable of surviving an earthquake, invent your own Lego brick robot, take a walk through the imaginations of the Brickman team and see more than 150 models from the book, including some never-before-seen builds.

The exhibition will run daily until January 29, and non-member tickets start at $17.50 for children and $27.50 for adults. If you're a museum member, tickets start at $14 for children and $22 for adults. Learn more at the Melbourne Museum website

After some high-quality toys? Here are the best local toy shops in Melbourne.

Splendid: The Roger Brookes Bequest
Photograph: Adam Luttick

Splendid: The Roger Brookes Bequest

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • East Melbourne

If you’re a fan of Antiques Roadshow or love admiring your grandparent’s silver heirlooms, then this one’s for you.

The Johnston Collection (TJC), an award-winning boutique museum located in East Melbourne, will soon be home to Splendid: The Roger Brookes Bequest – a brilliant collection of silverware gifted by Roger Brookes (1929-2020).

A carefully considered connoisseur’s cumulation of sterling silver ranging from the late 16th century to the mid-19th century, the exhibition features work by silversmiths William Cawdell, Matthew Boulton, Paul Storr, Hester Bateman, Ann Bateman, Susannah Barker and more.

As well as silver, the showcase also includes pretty ceramics, furniture, clocks, watches, glass and fine paintings. History buffs will be pleased to know this is the first time that Roger Brookes’ treasured items will be displayed together in a gallery, and not his private residence.

Splendid: The Roger Brookes Bequest collection will be open from September 28 to February 26, 2023, with three daily tours running on Wednesdays through to Sundays. Concession and senior tickets start from $25 per person, and bookings are essential.

Renowned for its compilation of English Georgian, Regency and Louis XV fine and decorative arts, TJC is the legacy of William Johnston (1911-1986), a prominent 20th century collector and antiques dealer. TJC is Johnston’s gift to the people of Victoria.

A heads up: because TJC is located in a residential area, all visitors will be picked up in a courtesy bus from the nearby Pullman Melbourne on the Park Hotel 10 minutes before the session. Coffee, tea and bikkies will be provided prior to the tour.

Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse
Photographer: Kim Landy

Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse

  • Art
  • Southbank

An exhibition of one of the world's most influential and innovative fashion designers lands in Melbourne this summer. Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse invites visitors to enter the conceptual, encyclopaedic and creative mind of this boundary-pushing fashion designer through more than 100 clothing pieces accompanied by more than 70 historical artworks. 

As fashion lovers work their way through the exhibition, they can see McQueen's inner workings at play; besides viewing the final product of his fashion genius, they can explore his reference points and capacity for storytelling through fashion and art via a series of paintings, sculptures, photography, decorative arts and works on paper. It is through this rich and varied collection that viewers are able to further understand his master strokes, and gain a deeper appreciation of his timeless art.

The summer blockbuster showcases 50 garments from the NGV's own collection, in addition to some 60 garments on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), making it an Australian exclusive exhibition. 

Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse is on display from December 11, 2022 until April 16, 2023 at NGV International. The exhibition will kick off with Melbourne's fanciest annual event, The NGV Gala, held on December 10, 2022. Tickets are on sale now for the exhibition, as well as the NGV Gala.

High Rollers at Strike Bowling
Zennieshia Butts

High Rollers at Strike Bowling

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Melbourne

Aussie bowling alley and all-around funhouse Strike has released its newest collab – a project to turn humble bowling balls and shoes into a thing of art. From Tuesday, February 21, players can get their hands on specially designed attire by Australian artist Steen Jones. Because, as the saying goes: 'Look good, play better'.

Known for reinventing classic forms of entertainment, Strike Bowling wanted to elevate the usual alley experience and inject some style into the classic red, black and white colour palette. "It’s turned out to be such a cool (and bad-ass) collection," says artist Steen Jones. "Truth be told, I don't think I've ever had so much interest, hype or excitement for a collaboration, which is another reason why this project has been so great to be a part of"

Steen's artistic style is recognisable from previous projects with Vans, Lego, Sailor Jerry, Rolling Stone and Converse, just to name a few. For $25, players can opt to upgrade to the High Rollers pack, which includes a custom design bowling ball, bowling shoes and High Rollers socks to keep. You also score a free stein of Furphy, express check-in and a High Rollers sticker pack.

The High Rollers upgrade is available from February 21, ongoing – for players aged 18+ only. For more information or to book a lane, click here

High Rollers is available all week at Stike QV, Melbourne Central and Eastland.

