Timeout

Pét-nat-a-thon

  • Things to do, Food and drink
In a courtyard people gather around tables sampling different wines with graffiti mural on a black wall in the background
Photograph: Supplied/Northside Wines
Time Out says

Funky, fizzy, fruity, fermented - there’s something for everyone at the Pét-nat-a-thon

The people of Melbourne have long been known as keen pét nat lovers, so there’s no surprise there’s soon to be a party dedicated to celebrating the fabulously fizzy natural wine. 

After the success of Northside Wines’ wine market and weekly wine masterclasses, Pét-nat-a-thon will be happening at its Northcote wine bar on Sunday, November 6 to celebrate all the great pét nats created by local producers. Expect a garden party featuring DJs, hand-stretched pizzas and, of course, funky drops from popular natural winemakers like Konpira Maru, Deliquente and Mobo Wines.

Tickets are going for just $20, and include entry, a tasting glass, and ten vouchers that can be exchanged for ten pét nat samples on the day. Most of the pét nats featured will be available to be purchased by the glass or bottle on the day, with special prices for takeaway bottles. 

The party kicks off at 1pm, with tastings concluding at 5pm and the option to kick around until 11pm. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

With the weather warming start filling your weekend schedules with other exciting events. Check out the best things to do this weekend here

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com.au/e/pet-nat-a-thon-petnat-party-tickets-427779238217
Address:
Opening hours:
1-11pm
