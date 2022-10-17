Time Out says

The people of Melbourne have long been known as keen pét nat lovers, so there’s no surprise there’s soon to be a party dedicated to celebrating the fabulously fizzy natural wine.

After the success of Northside Wines’ wine market and weekly wine masterclasses, Pét-nat-a-thon will be happening at its Northcote wine bar on Sunday, November 6 to celebrate all the great pét nats created by local producers. Expect a garden party featuring DJs, hand-stretched pizzas and, of course, funky drops from popular natural winemakers like Konpira Maru, Deliquente and Mobo Wines.

Tickets are going for just $20, and include entry, a tasting glass, and ten vouchers that can be exchanged for ten pét nat samples on the day. Most of the pét nats featured will be available to be purchased by the glass or bottle on the day, with special prices for takeaway bottles.

The party kicks off at 1pm, with tastings concluding at 5pm and the option to kick around until 11pm. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.