Time Out says

When you're looking for Japanese fine dining, it doesn't get much more luxe than Nobu. The internationally acclaimed restaurant chain, which started in New York in 1994, has become known as the go-to eatery for celebrities across the globe. And luckily for Melburnians, Nobu opened up on the Crown Riverwalk in 2015, and it's been delighting locals with its expansive and creative menu ever since.

While you can't really go wrong by booking in and trying whatever strikes your fancy, if you want to make sure you're getting the best food and drink that Nobu has to offer, book in for the limited Petaluma x Nobu wine and dine experience. Partnering with Petaluma, a leading Australian winery based in the Adelaide Hills, Nobu has put together a six-course omakase menu with wine pairings from the winery's latest vintage.

For $195 per person, you'll get a taste of the salmon tataki, quail tempura, seared scallop and baby spinach salad and, of course, the famous black cod miso. The cod has been a signature on chef Nobu's menu since his stint in Alaska in 1977, and no trip to Nobu is complete without a serving of the buttery, succulent fish. To cap off your meal, dessert is a Japanese take on tiramisu made with Suntory whisky.

This exclusive dining experience is only available for dinner sittings on Wednesdays to Sundays during July and August. Bookings are a must and can be made through the Crown Melbourne website.

