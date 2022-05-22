Melbourne
Pinot Affair at the Wineries

  • Around Geelong, Geelong
A group of people sitting around a table outside and cheersing with wine glasses.
Photograph: Austin's Wines
Time Out says

Plan a weekend away to partake in a celebration of some of Geelong’s finest drops

Whether you love an excuse to wear your wide-brimmed hat, want to explore more of Geelong or consider yourself a bit of an oenophile (it means a connoisseur of wine – we also just added it to our vocab), get ready for the return of a Pinot Affair at the Wineries. This year, the festivities will take place at 14 wineries in the region from May 21-22.

This boozy event sets out to showcase the world-class, cool-climate pinot noir of the Bellarine Peninsula, Surf Coast and Moorabool Valley regions of Geelong. A series of events will be held across some of the region's best wineries, including tasting experiences, masterclasses, high teas, long lunches and degustations.

Consider starting your weekend with Meet the Winemaker at Meremus Vineyards. Meremus has been producing pinot noir for more than 20 years, and you will have the opportunity to taste a selection of back vintages to explore how the variety has evolved over time. Next, move on to the Pinot Piazza at Austin's Wines for a pasta party, pinot noir and live music.

If you’re feeling a little fancy, consider high tea at Mt Duneed Estate, where your pinot noir wine flight will be paired with savoury and sweet treats inspired by the wine. Think beef and pinot pie and fresh scones with rhubarb and pinot gel. Cap off the weekend with the Savour Our Pinot ten-course degustation dinner at Provenance Wines. Be enchanted by the jazz tones and candlelight of the historical Barrel Hall and savour award-winning wines, including rare museum examples, paired perfectly with modern Australian dishes.

With more than 17 events across the weekend, plan your own pinot party well in advance to ensure you don’t miss out.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this month.

Written by Jade Solomon

Details

Event website:
www.pinotaffair.com.au/
Address:
Around Geelong
Geelong
3220

Dates and times

