Kick some serious putt at Pixar Putt, a pop-up mini golf experience that’s back in Melbourne this December.

The experience is inspired by some of Disney Pixar’s most famous films, with 18 different holes drawing on classics like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, A Bug’s Life, Ratatouille, Monsters Inc and Wall-E.

Pixar Putt pops up for a limited season at the Frankston Waterfront from December 16 to January 29. After dark sessions for adults are also returning on Thursday to Saturday nights from 8pm to 10pm.

You can choose between the nine-hole course or the full 18-hole course. Tickets will be $29.90 for adults, $19.90 for juniors (3-14 years old) or $79.90 for families doing the nine-hole course. Or, it's $39.90 for adults, $29.90 for juniors and $119.90 for families doing the 18-hole course.

Best to buy tickets in advance to secure your spot. Tickets are available now via the website.