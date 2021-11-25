Shop high-quality wares made by emerging Victorian makers at this new market in South Melbourne

Victoria is home to heaps of incredibly talented makers and artisans, and Craft Victoria has hand-selected six skilled individuals to showcase their wares at a brand new market in South Melbourne. From December 1 to 5, these artisans will take over the SO:ME Space in the South Melbourne Market and offer patrons the opportunity to shop and learn about their crafts.

If you're after some gorgeous one-of-a-kind textiles for the home, Alicia Aulsebrook of Earth Colour will be selling table runners, tea towels and more coloured with sustainable dyes made from local ingredients like tree bark and flowers. You can also pick up some gorgeous ceramics made by Angelo Ooi of Ange Ceramics, or replace your dingy old cutting boards with beautiful fine wooden ones made by Clancy Moore of Quailwood Designs.

If you're after accessories, there will be three artisan jewellers to choose from. Selby Ginn of SelbyxSelby will be showing gorgeous leather earrings and accessories, Zipei Summer Huang of Zipei will offer a variety of rings crafted from silver and Froni Binns will be selling some timeless stained porcelain pieces.

Entry is free, and the market will be open from 8am each day. Head to the South Melbourne Market website for more information.