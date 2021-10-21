Eat, sip and shop at this weekend laneway market featuring artisanal products from Melbourne's most talented makers

Despite being somewhat hidden between the CBD’s bustling main streets, Melbourne’s laneways are well-known as cultural treasure troves filled with eateries, boutiques and bars. In celebration of all of the makers, creators, artists and musicians that make our city remarkable, the Postal Lane laneway beside Melbourne’s GPO building will host ten weekends of curated open-air markets.

Starting on November 19, you can head over to sip and eat while listening to live music and perusing stalls full of wares by a mix of well-known and emerging makers like Melbourne Gin Company, Ned’s Bake and Flowers Vasette.

The markets will be open from 4pm to 8pm on Fridays and from 10am to 6pm on weekends. Friday evenings will be dedicated to stalls hawking food, so think cheeses, jams, sweets, sauces, pastries and more. Weekends will focus on creators selling products like jewellery, candles, art, plants, and more.

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, this is a great opportunity to pick up some artisan gifts for your loved ones that also support some of the makers that have had a tough time during the lockdown.

If you are a maker yourself, you can register your interest in hosting a stall through the Postal Lane Markets website.