Time Out says

For a wine festival done differently, look no further than Pulp. For a huge ten days, Yarra Valley’s newest festival will be showcasing wines from boutique and independent producers, championing diversity in the world of wine.

Bringing together both young guns and the local legends of wine, this festival will focus on sustainable and innovative practices with a side of wine tastings, food trucks and live music. Feast on creative food and wine collaborations – including ice cream, chocolate and afternoon tea fare – and sample some of the best out-of-the-box blends the Valley has to offer.

Pulp is set to run from November 11 to November 20 across a range of venues, with tickets sold individually for each event.

To take a look at the full program and purchase tickets, head to the Wine Yarra Valley website.