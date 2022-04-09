Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pyrenees Unearthed Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Pyrenees Ranges, Avoca
  1. A performer playing the guitar at the Pyrenees Unearthed Festival.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A man, woman and dog standing in an orchard.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A crowd of people sipping wines at the Pyrenees Unearthed Festival.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Make the pilgrimage to Avoca for a one-day wine and food festival celebrating makers of the Pyrenees and Grampians region

Explore the best drops that western Victoria has to offer at the Pyrenees Unearthed Festival, a massive one-day festival on April 9 that takes over the lush banks of the Avoca River. More than 20 winemakers of the Pyrenees and Grampians region will be in attendance, as well as an impressive line-up of local beer, cider, gin and food producers. 

This region is known for producing high-quality sparkling wines and dense, purple and peppery shiraz, and these drops and more will be on offer from producers including Amherst Winery and Blue Pyrenees Estate. While you sip, you can enjoy a musical line-up that leans folk and blues with artists like the Groove Dudes and Cal N Pickles taking the stage. 

The Avoca River is around a two-hour drive from the Melbourne CBD, so with a festival start time of 11am you could easily make the journey in the morning. If you're keen to explore more of the region after the festival, you can also book in at local accommodation or camp at one of the many picturesque sites nearby. 

Children under the age of 16 can attend for free, and tickets for adults start at $75 through the website

Looking for a guide to the Grampians? Here's our guide to everything to see, do and eat while you're in this craggy pocket of Victoria.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Pyrenees Ranges
Pyrenees Ranges
Avoca
Melbourne
3467
Price:
from $75

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.